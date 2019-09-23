Kailyn Lowry Gives A Classy Response After Son’s Father Chris Lopez Reportedly Gets Another Girl Pregnant

Kailyn Lowry is busy raising her three young boys while sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. While she has tried to make the relationship with her youngest son’s father work in the past, lately she has focused on being single. Perhaps that is why when a fan asked her how she felt about her youngest son’s father, Chris Lopez, allegedly getting another girl pregnant, Kailyn had a classy response.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Kail responded, “He is a free man & entitled to do whatever makes him happy.”

Although fans tried to get more responses out of her, Kailyn wasn’t there for the drama and ignored the rest of the tweets. Rather, she focused on her home decorating and took to Instagram to share photos of her home and the latest decorations that she completed.

The mom of three shared a picture of her guestroom on Instagram and revealed that she liked it better than her own room!

“I’ve been working on the guest room… I actually think I like it better than my room, maybe I should switch but then again, it probably wouldn’t stay this clean for long,” she wrote.

Kailyn welcomed her third son with Chris Lopez back in 2017. Since then, the two have had an on-and-off relationship but have managed to get along well for their son, Lux. Kail is also the mother of two other young boys. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out that she and her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, were expecting a son together. The couple eventually split, and she then moved on with Javi Marroquin. The two married and welcomed a son together. However, the two divorced and shortly after, and Kail welcomed her third son with Chris Lopez.

Although she is currently single, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail recently revealed that she is “ready to be a wife.” Kail shocked her fans with the tweet, but she didn’t give any more details.

The mom of three is currently sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 along with Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and new cast member Jade Cline, who replaced Jenelle Evans on the new season. Fans can tune in Tuesday night for an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 and catch up with Kail, her family, and the rest of the cast.