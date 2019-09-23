American Model Alexa Collins Rocks Skimpy Yellow Bikini On A Boat And Instagram Can’t Deal

Alexa Collins is kicking off her week with a steamy new Instagram upload, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Monday, September 23, the American model took to her account on the social media platform to share an eye-popping new photo of her in a bikini that was an instant hit with her thousands of followers. The shot captured the 23-year-old “soaking up the sun” in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she enjoyed a relaxing day out on the water in a large boat. She also rocked a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Alexa posed with one of her long, toned legs stretched out in front of her, while the other was bent at the knee and tucked underneath her booty as she stared down the camera with a huge smile across her face, clearly happy that she was able to hang onto summer a little bit longer. Her look for the boating adventure consisted of nothing more than a skimpy yellow bikini from Beach Bunny Swimwear that accentuated her killer curves in all of the right ways, and left plenty of her bronzed skin well within eyesight.

The two-piece consisted of a triangle-style top with gold chain shoulder straps that made for a seriously busty display, spilling cleavage out from its deep, wide neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. On her lower half, she sported a matching pair of yellow bikini bottoms that covered only what was necessary, but the NSFW display was hardly a problem for Alexa’s 596,000 followers indulging in her latest upload. The sexy garment featured a daringly high-cut design that left her lean stems very much exposed. Part of its waistband was made of a unique element of interconnected gold rings and chains, while both straps sat high on her hips to highlight the social media sensation’s trim waist and washboard abs.

Instead of adding any jewelry or accessories to her look, Alexa left it simple to let her impressive bikini body take center stage. Her platinum blonde hair was worn down in a casual style, spilling down her shoulders and perfectly framing her face. She also sported a full face of makeup, including a glossy pink lip, perfectly sculpted eyebrows, and heavy eyeliner and mascara to make her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa’s new Instagram post immediately began getting showered with love from her fans. At the time of this writing, the photo has already earned nearly 2,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well to leave compliments on the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Love this suit on you,” one person wrote, while another said that Alexa was “so stunning.”

Loading...

Others simply chose emoji to express their love for the sizzling snap, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

The Instagram model often shows off her famous bikini body on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty recently shared a few throwback photos from her trip to Croatia last year, including not one, but two eye-popping bikini snaps in the upload that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.