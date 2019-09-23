Gwen Stefani Is A Total Smokeshow In Tight Leopard Dress On Instagram

Gwen Stefani still holds the title as one of Hollywood’s most lovable style icons. The singer has been slaying her fashion looks for decades now, and she shows no signs of stopping.

On Monday, Gwen took to her Instagram account to share brand new photos of herself from the set of The Today Show, where she sat down to dish on the upcoming season of The Voice. She’s recently returned to coach and fill Adam Levine’s empty slot.

In the photos, Stefani looked stunning as she wore a skintight leopard-print dress, which hugged her curves in all the right places. Gwen’s gown fell below her knee and boasted a pleated hem and spaghetti straps.

The dress flaunted the No Doubt lead singer’s toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and cleavage, as well as her gorgeous legs. Gwen wore her platinum blonde hair parted to the side and styled in curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Stefani also rocked her signature vivid red lipstick and added darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering glow to complete her glam look.

The singer accessorized the ensemble with a large gold chain around her neck, a bracelet on her wrist, and rings on her fingers. She added black heels and sheer pantyhose as well.

Of course, Stefani’s fans went crazy over the new Instagram update, and took to the comment section to gush over her.

“You look so classy,” one social media user wrote.

“You look 20,” another gushed that Gwen looks youthful as her 50th birthday approaches.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING,” a third fan stated.

“I love that dress!!” another comment read.

This week, fans will get to watch Gwen reunite with her longtime love, Blake Shelton, on The Voice, where they met and fell in love years ago.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen and Blake have been through a lot together, and the singer recently leaned on her beau during a reportedly tough time in her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

“Gwen and Gavin have had a challenging time co-parenting. They don’t see eye to eye on several things. Blake has been so helpful with the kids and truly cares for them and is always there with an ear to listen and support Gwen as she deals with Gavin and issues that arise from co-parenting,” an insider told Hollywood Life back in May.

“Gwen and Gavin really don’t speak that much unless they need to. No matter what though, they always put their kids first, they just don’t agree on most things, but what exes do?” the source added of Gwen Stefani’s contact with her ex.