‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Cast In New USA Series; Will His Days As Jack Pearson Be Numbered?

Milo Ventimiglia, star of This Is Us, has been cast in a new USA series that will detail the life of daredevil Evel Knievel. Since This Is Us has been renewed for an unprecedented three more seasons on NBC, what will this mean for the actor’s future in the role of Jack Pearson? Could his days being seen in flashback episodes of the smash series be coming to a close at the end of Season 4?

TV Line reported that the actor will headline the new limited series Evel, centered around Evel Knievel, the daredevil from the 1960s and ’70s. He will also executive-produce the project. The limited series is described by the entertainment news site as “an exhilarating portrait of a complex man living the American dream, juggling meteoric celebrity and raising a family and facing the very real probability that his next jump will kill him.”

Production is expected to begin in 2020, which will likely be at the close of the actor’s work on This Is Us, leaving fans with some much-needed relief that Ventimiglia will still be very much a part of the series for years to come.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Season 4 of the series will focus on the backstory of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack, and how they came to be a couple, as well as revealing pertinent details about their family history and how that helped them create their own unique family dynamic.

At the close of Season 3, in an episode titled Her, it was revealed that Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) shaky marriage is still very much intact. Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) welcomed their son, Jack, named after Kate’s late father. Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas) prepare to move to California to help Kate raise her son, and Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Zoe (Melanie Liburd) break up, and he moves to California to be closer to his sister and nephew.

The episode also teased viewers with a storyline during its last minutes where they saw the family gather at Kevin’s home, including Tess, Beth, Toby, Kevin’s unnamed son, and finally, Randall, who enters the scene last. He greets his mother, presumably on her deathbed, with her brother-in-law and Jack’s husband Nicky seated by her side. He tells her who he is several times, alluding to the fact that the character could be suffering from either dementia or Alzheimer’s.

This season, new characters will be introduced that will impact the Pearson clan in a great way, including Jennifer Morrison as a military woman, When They See Us stars Asante Blackk and Marsha Stephanie Blake, as well as Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, Timothy Omundson, Julian Silva, Auden Thornton, and Nick Wechsler, reported People Magazine. Also appearing this season is Griffin Dunne as Nicky, Ron Cephas Jones as Randall’s dad in flashback scenes, Elizabeth Perkins as Rebecca’s mother, and Tim Matheson as her father. Phylicia Rashad will once again appear as Beth’s domineering mom.

This Is Us Season 4 premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.