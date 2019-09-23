Cole DeBoer Gushes Over Wife Chelsea Houska, Calls The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star A ‘Smoke Show’

Fans adore Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer and their adorable relationship. The Teen Mom 2 couple share their story on the hit MTV show, but they also keep their fans updated on social media. Over the weekend, the couple went out on a date without their kids and Cole wasted no time gushing over his gorgeous wife in his Instagram stories.

In the post, Chelsea and Cole smile for the camera as Cole writes, “God my wife is a smoke show,” along with an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Chelsea is wearing a white sweatshirt in the video and has her red hair worn down. She completes her look with a large tan hat. The couple appear to be having a great time on their date.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea Houska revealed earlier this year that the two don’t go out without their kids too often. The mom of three said that she suffers from “severe postpartum anxiety.”

“After giving birth, I personally go through a period of what I would say is pretty severe postpartum anxiety, (It was by far the worst after having Watson.) … For me, leaving them to go out just causes a lot of stress and anxiety.”

Fans of Teen Mom 2 watched Chelsea’s anxiety on the latest episode of the show. Chelsea and Cole decided to take Aubree to a concert in Minneapolis, but rather than leave their younger kids back home with Chelsea’s mom, Chelsea asked her mom to go with them to the concert so the kids could be there as well. On the way to the show, Chelsea revealed that she was “on the verge” of having a panic attack and asked Cole to pull over.

Chelsea and Cole appear to be trying to go out together more and over the weekend they looked like they were having a great time together. Chelsea also shared a series of videos to her Instagram stories which showed the couple having fun with their friends on what appeared to be a pedal tour.

The couple are currently sharing their lives on Teen Mom 2. New episodes of the show air Tuesday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Chelsea, Cole and their family as well as the rest of the cast, which includes Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and new cast member Jade Cline, who replaced Jenelle Evans on the show.