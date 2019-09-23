Kelly Ripa Flaunts Killer Legs In Tight Dress For Big Return, Instagram Goes Wild

Kelly Ripa’s absent status is no more. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host had fans asking where she was, although those following the star’s Instagram will know that Kelly has been sick. Recent social media videos of Kelly trying on outfits had come with admissions that the 48-year-old was feeling under the weather, although this tough cookie doesn’t stay sick for long. The blonde’s big return has been announced via an Instagram video posted by Live! with Kelly and Ryan. Fans in the comments went wild over just about everything – from Kelly’s return to her killer outfit.

The video showed some stage moments with guests jamming out to music, but it did offer a backstage peek as Kelly and co-host Ryan Seacrest made their way onto the set. Kelly was seen looking right into the camera as Ryan accompanied her with his arm around the star, with smiles from both appearing to show that they were pumped. As for Kelly’s look, this style queen never fails. Kelly appeared classy beyond belief in a tight and cobalt-blue dress with long sleeves and a knee-length finish that put those killer legs on show. The chic number boasted a small slit detail at the neckline. Overall, Kelly looked fantastic.

Ryan was heard speaking in the video.

“Look who’s back!” he said.

Instagram seems to have gone a little crazy over the whole thing.

“I’m so happy that she’s back!” one fan wrote.

“Oh my goodness,” another said with no less than five alien emoji.

“WOPAAA,” a fan stated with an extra-crazy set of emoji.

“Yassssssssss welcome back,” was another comment.

Of course, Kelly’s style was mentioned, with fans appearing to love her dress.

“Nice dress Kelly!” someone wrote.

Loading...

Something about social media videos featuring Kelly does, indeed, seem to bring out immense fan-gushing. Whether it’s Kelly in throwbacks with her family or images showing her older moments on television, it’s like the platform can’t get enough. As The Inquisitr recently reported, a throwback photo from the star’s days on Hope & Faith sparked somewhat of a meltdown. One fan responding to Monday’s video seemed to be a long-term fan.

“Love your dress, Kelly. Started watching Live because I was (still am) an All My Children fan. Still remember scenes of Hayley & Mateo at the beach on Pennsylvania Ocean,” they wrote.

The video quickly proved popular, racking up over 5,300 views in the space of an hour. Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram.