Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy With A Jaw-Dropping Bikini Throwback Snap

Model, actress, and swimwear designer Elizabeth Hurley loves to share enticing throwback photos from earlier in her career, and she just shared a gorgeous one via her Instagram page. The 54-year-old British bombshell can still rock a bikini like nobody else, but fans love to see some of these jewels from her initial modeling days, too.

Hurley’s new Instagram post contains three photos. Liz noted that she recently purchased some photography books from a friend, and she discovered some beauties of herself she didn’t know had been included.

Liz paid tribute to departed hairstylist Oribe Canales, who did her hair in the photos she shared, and she noted that there was a vintage Christy Turlington shot on the cover of the book that caught her attention.

The photo that got jaws dropping across social media was Hurley’s first one in the new post. She was wearing a tiny bikini along with a long, patterned cover-up that is buttoned just once across her navel. Hurley was caught in motion as she looked down, her long, dark hair styled with bangs and scrunched waves.

The bikini that Liz wore for this shot was fairly basic, but it revealed all of her signature curves. Hurley’s bikini top showed off plenty of cleavage and the bottoms sat low on her hips and flaunted her flat tummy.

Hurley has 1.4 million people following her Instagram page, and thousands had shown their love for this throwback snap within minutes of the post first appearing on her page. There were plenty of comments added right away as well, with many of Liz’s fans seeming virtually speechless by the sultry shot.

“Wow. Stunning. Just stunning,” commented one impressed fan.

Loading...

“Nice beauty never gets old,” shared another follower.

“One of the most gorgeous women in world history,” added one more commenter.

As The Inquisitr detailed not long ago, Hurley recently wrapped up a gig in the United States. Liz makes an appearance in the upcoming season of Marvel’s Runaways, and she said that she had a blast working with the cast and the crew.

Elizabeth Hurley may be 54-years-old, but she’s nowhere near ready to retire and start taking it easy. She continues to showcase her impressive bikini body in her own swimwear designs, and she keeps busy with appearances and other acting gigs. Fans flock to her Instagram posts whenever she shares something new, whether it’s reflective of her current insane physique or something vintage like this latest snap.