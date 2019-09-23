Miranda Lambert Sets Instagram On Fire In Tiny Black Shorts & Fishnet Stockings

Miranda Lambert headed out on the road for the second week of her tour, and documented some of the best parts of her travels on her Instagram account.

In the first photo of the slideshow, Miranda looked stunning as she wore a sparkly, long-sleeved top with a large belt wrapped around to cinch her waist. She added a pair of short black shorts that had frayed hems, and wore a pair of fishnet stockings underneath.

Lambert stood on a stage that was illuminated with a runway of lights as she looked out over the crowd with her hand over her heart and an emotional smile on her face. The singer had her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulders.

In some other snaps from the week, Miranda and her “tour family” bonded when they took a goat yoga class in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Of course, being the animal lover that she is, Miranda stopped the yoga session to cuddle up with a furry friend as she and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin adoringly petted the farm animal.

In that snap, Miranda wore a pair of skintight black leggings and a camo print shirt. She wore her hair pulled up into a ponytail with a white bandanna wrapped around her head.

“Those are the cutest baby goats ever,” one of Miranda’s followers wrote in the comment section.

“Just pure class all around,” another fan commented.

“Beautiful,” a third person said of the country music superstar.

“WHAT A QUEEN,” another comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda is said to be happier than ever after tying the knot with Brendan earlier this year.

Hollywood Life sources claim that the singer’s relationship is good, and that Brendan even took a leave of absence from his job as a New York City police officer to tour with Miranda so that they wouldn’t be apart.

“Miranda never pressures Brendan to do anything. He jumped at the chance to go on tour with her. It’s a huge relief to Miranda that Brendan is able to travel with her, because that way they don’t have to spend time apart and deal with all the issues that come from that,” the insider stated.

“Miranda wholeheartedly believes married couples should be together as much as possible. A lot of the issues in her last marriage stemmed from having to spend so much time apart. It creates unnecessary stress,” the source added of Miranda Lambert’s marriage.