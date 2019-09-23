‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Elimination Details, Song Choices, And One Big Surprise

Dancing with the Stars will head into its second week of performances where the 12 celebrity and pro dancer couples will vie against one another for judges’ and viewers’ votes, resulting in a first elimination of the competition.

As they work hard to score points from the votes of the show’s fans, each couple will dance to a style they have not yet danced to this season.

Per a press release from ABC, some songs featured in the season’s second episode will include Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” Demi Lovato’s “Confident,” Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon,” The Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” Aretha Franklin’s “Think” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” among others.

Plus, the series will drop a special surprise featuring former football pro Ray Lewis giving a locker room pep talk to fellow celebrities in advance of the first elimination.

This week, scores from week one, which were solely from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, will carry over and be combined with judges’ scores from week two. This week will be the first time the audience can cast their ballots in a live vote, which can be done on abc.com, on a smartphone via the ABC app, or via text.

While this sounds as if the live votes will only count from the East Coast and central areas of the United States where the show airs live, fans in all time zones may vote within that window as well so their favorites can possibly advance further in the competition.

So while those that watch on the West Coast can watch the show when it rebroadcasts three hours after its live East Coast air, West Coast fans can still begin to cast their votes beginning at 5 p.m. EST.

These votes, which will be combined with the judges’ scores, will be added up in real-time, and the bottom two will be revealed during the show’s broadcast. The Inquisitr previously revealed other details regarding what to expect this season, including a new set and a new creative team behind the cameras.

The following are the dances the competing couples will perform this evening.

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will dance the cha-cha.

Model and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the fox trot.

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will dance the salsa.

The Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten will dance the cha-cha.

The Office actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov will dance the cha-cha.

Queer Eye For the Straight Guy star Karamo and Jenna Johnson will dance the salsa.

Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke will dance the salsa.

Disney actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will dance the tango.

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd will dance the fox trot.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold will dance the salsa.

Former Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will dance the tango.

Supremes singer Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong will dance the fox trot.

Dancing with the Stars will air live tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.