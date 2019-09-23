Janet Jackson, 53, Hasn’t Aged A Day Since The ’90s In Backstage Photo

Music icon Janet Jackson is currently on the road performing her greatest hits and fans are believing shes ageless after they saw one of her latest Instagram photos.

The “Miss You Much” hitmaker shared a photo of herself backstage at the Chase Center in San Francisco looking very stage-ready. The legend is seen rocking a pair of jeans with an unbuttoned flannel shirt. She layers herself up underneath with a long-sleeved black T-shirt and a gray T-shirt over the top. Wrapped around her waist is another flannel shirt, serving a very 1990s throwback look. She has a chain attached to her jeans and is rocking black boots.

Jackson has a head mic attached to her, looking ready to hit the stage. She is sporting her red curly hair, which the “Because Of Love” songstress has been owning recently. She is fiercely staring into the camera lens, striking a chilled pose.

Within a day, the post racked up over 98,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“Thank you for an AMAZING night. We hope to see you in the U.K. soon,” one user wrote, attaching multiple heart emoji.

“Thirty years later looking younger than ‘Poetic Justice’… a treasure forever,” another shared.

“My beautiful Queen,” a third mentioned.

“Ageless BEAUTY,” a fourth fan commented.

“Girl you rock @janetjackson. Never aged,” a fifth follower insisted.

Last week, Jackson’s iconic album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, celebrated 30 years since its release, per The Inquisitr. The record became her second chart-topper on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and broke several records. It became the only album to contain seven top five singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and produce No. 1 hits in three separate calendar years.

To honor the album, Jackson is currently performing on a tour to celebrate its 30-year milestone. It kicked off in North America and will go across Oceania and will visit Hawaii.

In May, she kicked off her first Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater. The show consisted of two legs and a total of 18 shows. The Inquisitr previously revealed that she was named one of the biggest Vegas performers this decade after making $722,000 per night just from ticket sales.

On Spotify, Jackson currently has over 4.4 million monthly listeners, proving that she still has a large audience. Her most popular song at the moment is “Together Again,” taken from her 1997 The Velvet Rope album.

To keep up with Janet Jackson, follow her Instagram account.