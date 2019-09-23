‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shows Off Her Golfing Skills On Instagram

Maci Bookout may share her life on reality television, but when it comes to sharing her private life on social media, the mom of three doesn’t share too much. Over the weekend, though, Maci took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on the golf course and showed off her golfing skills in two photos.

In the photo, Maci wears a royal blue shirt and multi-colored shorts. With the shorts, she is wearing a white belt. Her long, red hair is tied back in a ponytail. Many of the Teen Mom OG star’s multiple tattoos are visible on her arms as she holds the golf club, ready to take a swing.

The first photo shows her holding the golf club, getting ready to hit the ball off the tee. The next photo shows Maci just after taking a swing. She joked that her golf game is “only as good as her loud mouth.”

The comments posted on her Instagram photo were very positive, with some users commenting that the reality show star had “great form.”

A lot of the comments focused on Maci’s colorful shorts, which fans loved, with one commenter calling the multicolored shorts “adorable.”

Maci has been sharing her life on MTV since her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was expecting her son, Bentley, with her then-boyfriend Ryan Edwards. The two tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually went their separate ways. Following their split, both continued to appear on Teen Mom OG, where their co-parenting was shown.

After moving on from Ryan, Maci eventually met Taylor McKinney. The two married and had two children together, a son named Maverick and a daughter named Jayde. The family continues to share their story on Teen Mom OG on MTV.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the relationship between Maci and Ryan is still strained. On the most recent Teen Mom OG reunion, Maci revealed that she still has a restraining order against Ryan despite the fact that she considered dropping it at one point.

“So, we have decided against dropping the order mainly because honestly, I think for both Ryan and myself, this past year not talking to each other has been good. I’ve been able to kind of work through my process and what I think of him, my anger, all of that without him and I getting in another argument.”

Teen Mom OG is reportedly filming for an all-new season and will return at a later time. For now, fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which air Tuesday nights on MTV.