Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Flaunts Cleavage In Neon Yellow Swimsuit From All Angles

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland is constantly sharing sizzling selfies with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, and her latest update is no different.

Osland offered her fans a thrilling start to Monday by sharing a quadruple Instagram update that showcased her insane curves from all angles in a neon yellow swimsuit.

While Osland generally tends to go for bikinis that flaunt a ton of skin, the particular swimsuit she wore by retailer Hot Miami Styles was still super sexy. The suit was high-cut on the sides and showcased plenty of Osland’s toned legs while also accentuating her curves. The top of the suit had an interesting high neckline, but it was made more seductive thanks to a zipper on the front. While the suit could potentially be worn zipped all the way to the top, Osland amped up the sex appeal of the look by unzipping it nearly halfway down. The resulting suit had her cleavage on full display.

Osland’s blonde locks were loose and flowing down her shoulders, and she kept the accessories simple, layering a few delicate necklaces and adding a thin gold bangle to finish off the look.

In the first snap she shared, Osland stared straight into the camera. In the second snap, she flaunted her cleavage a bit more and tucked her blonde hair behind her ears.

Her booty was on display in the third snap when she turned to the side to showcase her angles from another perspective. The one-piece suit hugged every inch of her dangerous curves, and she arched her back slightly to accentuate them even more. The fourth and final snap showed Osland playing with the collar of her swimsuit and giving the camera a seductive look. Her makeup in the shots was stunning, as she paired a summery peach lip with a subtle smoky eye look.

Osland’s followers loved the update, and the post received over 5,700 likes within just 20 minutes. In addition to tagging the swimsuit brand in the caption, Osland also made sure to tag the spot responsible for her bronzed glow.

Her fans seemed to love the neon suit just as much as she did and told her so in the comments section.

“You look absolutely gorgeous in it,” one follower said.

“You sure know how to brighten up each day,” another fan added.

“Which dimension is this ethereal beauty from?” a follower questioned in the comments section.

While the Australia-based Osland spends plenty of time in swimwear, she mixes things up from time to time. Just a few days ago, the blond bombshell stunned her followers by sharing a selfie in which she rocked a blazer. She still took the opportunity to flaunt her curves as much as possible, though. While the white blazer with cheetah-print lapels may have been business chic if layered over a button-down shirt or blouse, Osland opted to wear it over absolutely nothing at all — and go braless as well. Her followers went absolutely nuts for the animal-inspired look and loved seeing the more buttoned-up side of Osland.