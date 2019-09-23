Gwen Stefani Flaunts Amazing Legs In Silver Bodysuit & Instagram Goes Wild

Gwen Stefani drove her fans wild in her latest Instagram update this week. The Voice coach took to social media to share a throwback photo of her time in Las Vegas, and her followers went wild.

In the photo, Gwen was seen wearing a silver bodysuit that sparkled under the lights on stage. She added some skintight leggings underneath and a pair of black and white checkered knee-high boots. She also sported a jacket over top and some long, black gloves on her hands.

Gwen’s fabulous figure was on full display in the photo, as her long, lean legs and flat tummy stole the show. She wore her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head and rocked a full face of makeup in the snap.

Gwen’s glam look consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and her signature bright red lip color.

In the background of the photo, large bananas could be seen hanging from the ceiling as her dancers and a marching band played behind her. It appeared that Gwen was singing her hit tune “Holla Back Girl” in the photo, as the the vibe and decorations resembled the video for the song.

“Yes Queen,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

“U wear the cutest outfits!!” another Instagram user gushed.

“I love you so much Gwen,” a third fan declared.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen has confirmed that she will be heading back to Las Vegas to continue her residency in October.

“I didn’t expect to be doing [the Las Vegas residency] and The Voice at the same time. I just feel like I’m alive in a way I’ve never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot,” Gwen previously revealed, per People Magazine.

Loading...

Meanwhile, in addition to her very busy work schedule, and her life with boyfriend Blake Shelton, Gwen is also the mother of three boys — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. She recently admitted that she was heartbroken when her youngest son went to kindergarten this fall.

“I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating,” she told the outlet in an interview published Thursday. “But he’s so excited and he’s doing so well. I got junior high… God gave me all three boys. I’ve always been surrounded by boys.”

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Gwen by following the singer on her social media accounts, or tuning into The Voice this week on NBC.