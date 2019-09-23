‘Miss Bikini Model’ 2019 Dare Taylor Sizzles In Tiny Red Two-Piece While Wearing Her Crown

“Miss Bikini Model” 2019 Dare Taylor is showing off her impressive beach body in her pageant crown this week after posting a photo of herself with her friend to Instagram.

In the sexy snapshot, Dare rocked a tiny red string bikini, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, abs, and curvy hips. The bikini queen stunned in her crown and sash as she smiled alongside “Miss Bikini USA” Natalie Romano, who also wore a red two-piece, crown, and sash.

Dare had her shoulder-length brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that brushed over her shoulders. She also wore a natural makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Dare’s Instagram followers loved the snap, which got over 2,000 likes and tons of comments, mostly from her admiring fans.

“Two beautiful ladies,” one social media user wrote.

“Oh. My. God,” another comment read.

“The queen is in the house,” a third follower stated.

“Two very beautiful young ladies,” another fans gushed over the bikini pageant winners.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dare is more than just a bikini model. In fact she’s well-known in the cosplay community for her love of dressing in costumes such as Moana, Princess Leia, Wonder Woman, Rapunzel, and more.

She previously opened up to Vocal about her love for cosplay as well as her modeling and acting aspirations.

“Yes, I am a full-time model, and trying to become a full time actress. But I have so many other aspirations it’s hard to define myself, I guess. I just really have a love of the creative side of cosplay, it’s my idea and concept for a costume,” Dare told the outlet.

“When I am on a shoot, it’s a photographer’s vision with me in it, I don’t have much of a creative say it most of it. For me, cosplay is my art, and acting all rolled into one category,” the model admitted.

Dare also revealed that she previously worked at Disney, and it was magical to watch the parents and the children “truly believe” in the characters and their stories, which is obviously that Dare is very passionate about and loves to bring to life with her own cosplay looks.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Dare Taylor’s modeling and cosplay photos by following the “Miss Bikini Model” 2019 winner on her social media accounts.