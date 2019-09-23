Andrew Glennon Allegedly Hints That Rumors Amber Portwood Is Filming For ‘Teen Mom OG’ Are True

Although Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV, fans are anxiously awaiting another season of Teen Mom OG. For weeks, fans have been wondering if Amber Portwood would return to the series after her arrest for domestic battery back in July. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber is reportedly filming for the new season of the show despite her arrest. Now, a report from InTouch Weekly shows that some posts from Andrew Glennon are suggesting that Amber may really be filming for the new season.

On Saturday, Andrew took to his Instagram stories to share several posts.

“Attack your family, win a job,” one story read, while another said, “Shove a baby, win a job.”

“Abusing your family is a choice, not a mistake,” another message read.

His posts come after a report suggesting that Amber is still filming for Teen Mom OG. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report that Amber had not been fired from the hit MTV reality show like so many fans suspected would happen after her arrest. The Ashley reported that while Amber is filming through her court trial, the outcome of the trial will reportedly be the determining factor in whether or not she remains on the show.

Amber was arrested just after the Fourth of July after an argument with her boyfriend. The cops were called and Amber was arrested for domestic battery. MTV cameras were in Indiana at the end of July for Amber’s court date and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd, were there are as well.

A source told The Ashley that they are hoping to capture Amber’s “redemption story.”

Following Amber’s arrest, shocking audio that was alleged to feature Amber and Andrew’s voices was leaked, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Amber was first introduced to fans on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. She then went on to share her life on Teen Mom OG. When Amber went to prison in 2012, the show went on hiatus. She was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released after 17 months. Following her release, the show came back and continued to follow Amber and her co-stars.

Although the cast of Teen Mom OG is reportedly filming for the new season, it is unclear when the show will return. For now, fans can tune into all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which air Tuesdays on MTV.