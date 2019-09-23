Nicole Scherzinger Wows In Strapless White Gown At 2019 Emmys

On Sunday evening, the 2019 Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. One of many high-profile names that attended was “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker Nicole Scherzinger.

The Hawaii-born stunner wore a strapless white gown which covered her legs and shoes. The garment showed off her bare chest and tanned skin and looked radiant. She opted for her hair tied back and scraped off her face, which highlighted her stunning exotic features. She accessorized herself with a white clutch, a jeweled bracelet, and earrings to add that finishing touch. The “Right There” songstress wrote in her Instagram caption that it was so inspiring to be in a room full of so much talent.

Within 10 hours, her post racked up over 95,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“Wow what a beauty,” one user wrote.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“You’re one of those talented people. You inspire me,” a third mentioned.

“You are killing with this amazing look,” a fourth fan commented adding multiple heart emoji.

“Always stunning,” a fifth follower insisted.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Nicole signed a multi-million deal to reunite with the Pussycat Dolls.

“Nicole has long turned down offers for a reunion but with the ten-year anniversary of their hiatus passing, she finally said she was ready,” a close source told The Sun newspaper.

“Nicole was made a multi-million pound offer to re-join the group and was given a huge advance which made it impossible for her to turn down.”

Nicole has yet to speak on the matter. However, she admitted in an Australian interview that she did miss performing with the other girls.

The reunion is expected to include all the other original members — Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta — leading to a tour in 2020 and new music.

In 2005, Nicole became a household name after the group released their worldwide smash, “Don’t Cha” featuring rapper Busta Rhymes. Their debut album, PCD, consisted of six hit singles and sold over 9 million copies worldwide, per PR Newswire.

Their second and final album, Doll Domination, was released in 2008.

On Spotify, the group still has a large following, racking up over 6.2 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a successful act despite not releasing a new album in over 10 years.

Since the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole has released two solo studio albums – Killer Love and Big Fat Lie.

At the moment she is busy working as a talent show judge on numerous programs — The Masked Singer, Australia’s Got Talent, and The X Factor in the U.K.

