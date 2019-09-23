Rihanna Spills Out Of Skimpy Bra In Steamy New Instagram Photos

It’s been a busy few weeks for Rihanna, which culminated with the streaming of her latest Savage x Fenty show on Amazon Prime.

The singer put together yet another star-studded event to showcase her latest lingerie line, and she absolutely killed all the looks. While she has been posting a lot of content on social media from the show, her latest Instagram post may actually be one of her raciest yet.

In the new jaw-dropping snaps, which were posted to her account on Sunday night, Rihanna looked absolutely gorgeous as she wore a colorful bra that was part of her latest collection. The intimate selfies showed her almost spilling out of the lingerie piece, which was in a nude color and featured images of clouds and blue lips. The star wore her signature dark raven locks down in a rather messy style, and she rocked some very expensive-looking jewelry, including a diamond necklace and some diamond earrings.

As the beauty mogul that she is, Rihanna also sported a full face of glamorous makeup that matched her revealing outfit perfectly. She wore a smokey eye shadow in different shades of bright pink, as well as a perfectly-applied cat eyeliner and super lush eyelashes that highlighted her light green eyes even further. In addition, she also wore a bright pink lipstick shade on her full lips, as well as a dab of clear lip gloss.

To finish it all off, the 31-year-old applied some matching light pink blush to her prominent cheekbones, as well as plenty of sparkly highlighter above her cheeks and on her nose. She gave the camera a sultry glance in both pics, furthering the sex appeal by slightly parting her lips.

Rihanna encouraged her fans to sign up for the pre-order on her Savage x Fenty website to make sure they got their hands on some of the new pieces. Her latest post was clearly a hit among her fans, as it racked up around 2.5 million likes in just a few hours. Many of her whopping 75.4 million Instagram followers also rushed to the comments section to praise the star’s beauty and attributes.

One of those famous followers made headlines recently by commenting on one of Rihanna’s latest photos, particularly because of the naughty nature of said comments. Fans were left bewildered when they spotted her ex, Chris Brown, leaving some seriously flirty messages under one of her lingerie snaps on Instagram. While the two had a very troublesome relationship in the past, it seems like all is well between the exes now.