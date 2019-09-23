‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hunter McGrady Flaunts Curves For Days In Flattering Black Swimsuit

Hunter McGrady, known as Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’s curviest model, has been soaking up the Caribbean sun alongside her husband Brian Keys for their honeymoon. Taking to Instagram on an almost daily basis to make her followers jealous, the model shows off her enviable curves in racy and flattering swimsuits.

Last week, the 26-year-old took to the photo-sharing site to share a sexy snap of herself wearing a black suit as she posed on the white sand beach. With a breathtaking background of palm trees and turquoise, clear water spreading out behind her, Hunter is the highlight of the image as she strikes a pose next to a palm tree. She wears a black one-piece that flatters her waist and curvy hips while allowing her followers a glimpse of her busty chest and cleavage.

The blond beauty completed the look with her long, straight locks pulled up into a bun on top of her head and black sunglasses. She has one elbow resting against the trunk of the tree while supporting her head with one hand and looking off into the distance toward the open sea.

A second photo in the post features Hunter with her new hubby as they smile for the photographer in front of a couple of jet skis.

In the caption of the post, the model tells her followers that she’s in the most magical place in the world with the most magical person. She ends the caption with a red heart. Using the geolocation feature of the app, the Los Angeles native reveals that the Caribbean honeymoon is taking place in Turks and Caicos.

The model’s 568,000 followers left her plenty of compliments in the comments section of the photo, expressing how much they loved her and thought she was beautiful while also congratulating her on her marriage.

“Gorgeous!! You guys have a great time!!!!” one Instagram user commented.

“I love that swim suit! You look gorgeous. Btw because of you I feel so comfortable in my own skin and I’m taking steps to become healthier. Thank you for being a great role model for me and my daughter,” one other adoring fan expressed their love and admiration for the model.

Loading...

In a previous post, Hunter showed off even more skin as she donned a neon yellow bikini while showing off flipper fins and a snorkel mask. The bikini top left her cleavage on full display while the string bottoms revealed plenty of belly and hips.

In the caption of the second photo, the model told her followers that she was “honeymoon’n.”