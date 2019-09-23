Ariel Winter Drop Jaws In A Skintight Red Dress That Showcases Her Incredible Curves

Though her hit show Modern Family might not have been nominated for any Emmy awards this year, brunette beauty Ariel Winter still knew how to party. The actress attended both the HBO Post Emmy Awards Reception as well as the Walt Disney Emmy Awards after-party and absolutely dropped jaws in a skintight red dress that showcased her curves in all the right ways.

The stunner was joined at the elite events by other famous faces such as Jeff Goldblum, Danny DeVito and Michelle Williams, who was just coming off her Emmy win.

It was not the first time this weekend that the Sofia the First actress wowed audiences with her fashion choices. She also sizzles in an off-the-shoulder black leather mini-dress while attending the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party, as covered by The Inquisitr.

However, her recent red dress, though just as sexy, brought a little bit more glam, as befitting an awards after-party.

The dress is a tight tube-style, with spaghetti straps and faint but visible cups. It is also features ruching and a midi-length, which served to showcase her incredible hourglass figure. Ariel matched the dress with a pair of open-toed red heels.

Her hair was straight and sleek, and she sported a fashionable center part. Her makeup followed a trendy peach palette, and served to make her skin glow.

Ariel’s accessories included a pair of gold cascading earrings and a multi-colored beaded clutch.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

David Livingston / Getty Images

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

In addition to looking great, Ariel also exuded a fantastic confidence. As a former child actress, she has talked about how growing up in the spotlight can warp one’s sense of self-worth. However, in a recent interview with Allure, she discussed how she has finally come to terms with herself.

“Confidence is a journey. I’ve been on a long journey with it. You never reach the end of feeling totally confident,” Ariel explained.

“What makes me feel confident is making my own decisions. Doing things I want to do.”

“Obviously, yes when my hair looks good, when I’m feeling myself, I’m very confident and it’s awesome. But I can feel confident whenever. It’s not just when I put makeup on. It’s also just doing what I want to do and not worrying about what other people say when I experiment with different things. I make my own choices and that’s very empowering to me,” she concluded.

It is this sense of empowerment that makes Ariel excited for the future, despite the fact that her hit series Modern Family is coming to an end. Though she does not have any concrete plans lined up afterwards, she has said that she is excited to finally take on adult roles.