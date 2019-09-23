James Van Der Beek’s Pal Michelle Williams Had ‘No Idea’ He Was On ‘DWTS’: Her Priceless Reaction

The two co-starred together on the 1990s television series 'Dawson's Creek'

James Van Der Beek’s longtime pal Michelle Williams had “no idea” he was competing on Dancing With the Stars this season and found out hours before she won a 2019 Emmy Award for her starring role as Gwen Verdon in FX’s Fosse/Verdon. Her reaction to the news was priceless!

Entertainment Tonight reported that it was Williams’ date for the night’s events, best friend Busy Phillips, who told her the news.

Van Der Beek and Williams co-starred together on the 1990s hit television series Dawson’s Creek as Dawson and Jen alongside Phillips, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary-Margaret Humes, John Wesley Shipp, Mary Beth Peil, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Sasha Alexander.

“I have to say something. Michelle truly is a person who doesn’t have a television,” Philipps said to Entertainment Tonight. Williams agreed with her friend and told the news and entertainment outlet that they had to get her television hooked up and working so her daughter Matilda with late husband Heath Ledger could watch her mom on the Emmy Awards.

It was then that Phillips dropped a bombshell, that Van Der Beek was performing on Dancing With the Stars. Williams’ shock was palatable. She then responded with great excitement, stating to Entertainment Tonight and her friend, “I can’t wait to see this!”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Van Der Beek is at the top of the leaderboard but might find himself in a showdown against television and comedy star Kel Mitchell, who says he is the actor’s “competition” on the reality celebrity dance series.

Van Der Beek was the clear frontrunner during the show’s inaugural episode on September 16.

Alongside professional partner Emma Slater, the actor performed a sultry Tango to the song “Whatever it Takes” which floored the panel of judges that include, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman.

Van Der Beek said that his first week of competition was “very tiring” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He also noted that although he realized that competing as a ballroom dancer would be difficult, he felt lifted up by the other competitors and the series pros.

The former Dawson’s Creek star is in the running to win a mirrorball trophy alongside the following celebrities and their professional dancers who will continue to vie this evening for a spot in next week’s competition.

Mary Wilson with Brandon Armstrong

Karamo Brown with Jenna Johnson

Hannah Brown with Alan Bersten

Sailor Brinkley-Cook with Val Chmerkovskiy

Loading...

Lauren Alaina with Gleb Savchenko

Ray Lewis with Cheryl Burke

Kate Flannery with Pasha Pashkov

Ally Brooke with Sasha Farber

Lamar Odom with Peta Murgatroyd

Kel Mitchell with Witney Carson

Sean Spicer with Lindsay Arnold

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.