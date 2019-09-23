Miley Cyrus’ Sister, Brandi, Is Smoking Hot In Tiny Shorts While Posing In The Desert

Miley Cyrus’ older sibling, Brandi Cyrus, is vying for the title of hottest Cyrus sister in her latest photo. On Sunday, the podcast host shared a new update to her Instagram story, and she looked smoking hot in the pic.

In the sexy snapshot, Brandi is seen climbing a long set of steps while visiting Valley of Fire State Park. She sported a pair of tiny black booty shorts that flaunted her long, lean legs, as well as a skimpy white T-shirt, which gave her fans a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs underneath.

Cyrus also showcased her curvy hips as she posed with her back to the camera and turned around to look back at the lens. She had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which fell down her back and over her shoulder. She accessorized the look with a pair of black ankle boots and a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses.

Brandi’s sexy new photo came just hours after she shared videos of herself and her family having a ball at the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas, where Miley performed her hits like “Wrecking Ball” and “Slide Away.”

Following Miley’s performance, the singer joined her family, which included Brandi, brother Trace, and mother Tish, as they spent some quality time together and were seen belting out the lyrics to “Pour Some Sugar On Me” during Def Leopard’s set.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brandi is quite the traveler, and recently spent some time camping with her boyfriend, who lives in South Africa. The long distance relationship seems to be working for Cyrus, who opened up to her podcast partner, Wells Adams, on their show, Your Favorite Thing, about how she and her beau keep things spicy while apart.

“Things are great. He’s so cute. He’s coming in August. It’s his dream to go to Yellowstone, so I’m going to take him to Yellowstone and do some camping and things. I’m so excited,” Brandi told Wells of her plans to spend some quality time in nature with her man, per Us Weekly.

“We have Skype sex. Well, it’s WhatsApp sex. Skype sex is so old-school,” Brandi admitted of her love life.

Meanwhile, Brandi Cyrus has been spending a lot of time with her sister, Miley, as well and could be a shoulder for the singer to lean on after her splits with both husband Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in recent weeks.