Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Spotted Sitting Next To Hugh Grant At Emmy Awards

Farrah Abraham stunned fans on Sunday night when she showed up at the Emmy Awards. The former Teen Mom OG star showed up on the carpet on Sunday night wearing a stunning gold gown. The long dress sparkled and she paired silver heels with the gorgeous gown. She wore her long hair tied up in a ponytail, but left her bangs loose.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah posted a lot of pictures on social media from her night at the Emmys. However, some fans were surprised to see her at the awards show just weeks after she and her daughter walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

Seeing Farrah show up at the Emmys wasn’t the only thing that surprised fans, though. Us Weekly reports that at the awards show, the former Teen Mom OG star was spotted sitting by Hugh Grant and his wife, Anna Eberstein.

Hugh was at the show and was nominated for his role in A Very English Scandal for the Outstanding Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series award. As the nominees for the category were announced, the camera showed Hugh and his wife smiling. Beside Hugh’s wife sat Farrah, smiling as well.

Fans took to social media to exclaim their surprise at the seating arrangement. According to the Us Weekly report, one fan said the Emmy for “weirdest seating arrangement” went to Farrah and Hugh.

“Am i going insane or is Farrah Abraham sitting one seat away from Hugh Grant at the Emmy’s?” another user wrote on Twitter.

Farrah was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Sophia. Farrah’s boyfriend and father of her daughter, Derek Underwood, passed away in a car accident before Sophia was born.

Following 16 and Pregnant, Farrah went on to share her story on Teen Mom OG. She starred alongside Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell for years before she was let go from the series in 2017. Following Teen Mom OG, she appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

After Farrah left Teen Mom OG, MTV added two new cast members to the show. Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd both joined the cast in 2018. However, Bristol left the series after filming only one season. Cheyenne returned for a second season of the show, though. Some wonder if Bristol’s exit from the show could lead to a Farrah return. While there hasn’t been any official talk about that, Farrah herself has opened up about potentially returning to the show in the future. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah said she would go back to Teen Mom OG, but things must be “her way.”