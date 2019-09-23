Abby Dowse Teases Fans In Strappy Get-Up That Pushes Instagram’s Limits

It’s no secret that Abby Dowse likes to push the limits when it comes to what Instagram will allow. Her page is filled with photos that showcase her fabulous figure while showing plenty of skin. On Monday, she delighted her fans with a photo that showed her wearing a strappy get-up that left little to the imagination.

In the sultry post that is too risqué to share here, Abby wore a white, sheer lingerie ensemble that featured delicate lace and sheer fabric. A floral lace choker was attached to the sheer bra with a silk ribbon that went down the middle of Abby’s chest, drawing attention to her voluptuous chest. The bottoms had two silk ribbon straps that rode high around the beauty’s hips, accentuating her hourglass shape. Floral lace accents on the bra and panties added a sexy vibe to the ensemble.

Abby kept distractions to a minimum and stood against a blank wall. She wore natural makeup with a glossy lip. Her long, straight hair fell down her back as she gave the camera a coy look.

Abby commented that she was “innocent,” adding an angel emoji. The remark prompted a variety of playful comments from her followers.

“Precious, I don’t believe you, you are the temptation personified,” joked one fan.

“Can always count on you to start the week on an incredible note. Don’t know if I could cope without it,” one admirer wrote.

“Killing it lately,” said another fan.

One follower told Abby that she looked like she came “straight down from heaven.”

Other fans told Abby the shot was breathtaking — a word that has bee used to describe many of her photos.

While the Instagram sensation likes to tease her followers with snaps that show off her killer curves, she sometimes posts titillating photos that actually do leave something to the imagination. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Abby recently looked smoking hot in a pink romper. In June, she shared a vacation photo in which she looked amazing.

However, it seems that Abby is a fan of lacy lingerie and barely-there bikinis. This summer she has shared plenty of photos that show her wearing some racy ensembles that highlight her incredible physique and bronze skin. No matter what the model seems to be wearing, she always manages to look fantastic.

The model seems to know what makes her 1.4 million followers happy and she updates her account fairly regularly to keep them coming back for more.

Fans wanting to see what the stunner will were next can follow her Instagram account.