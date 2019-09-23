Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Says She Would Love To Do ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Jenelle Evans is best known for appearing on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. The mom of three was let go from the show earlier this year, and while it is unclear if she will be added to the cast in the future, she has mentioned another reality show she would like to appear on one day.

According to a report from Pop Culture, Jenelle took to her Instagram stories over the weekend to answer some fan questions. One fan wrote that Jenelle should appear on Dancing with the Stars and Jenelle wasn’t opposed to the idea!

“I would love to, dancing is one of my favorite things to do,” Jenelle wrote with three dancing emoji next to the text.

While reality television show stars, including Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, have appeared on Dancing with the Stars in the past, none of the Teen Mom stars have ever appeared on the show. Bristol Palin competed on the show twice, but she did so before she appeared on Teen Mom for one season back in 2018.

For the time being, Jenelle isn’t appearing on television. However, she is keeping busy and recently launched her makeup line, which included an eyebrow kit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle had a launch party for her kit in New York recently and former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham was in attendance at the event.

Jenelle appeared on the hit MTV reality show for nearly a decade before being let go earlier this year. Her husband, David Eason, had been let go from the show in 2018, and Jenelle was unable to film when he was around. Back in May, he allegedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget, after it reportedly nipped at the couples 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. Following the incident, Jenelle was let go from the show and the couple’s kids were removed from their care. The couple spent weeks in and out of court in an effort to regain custody of their kids. Before the Fourth of July, Jenelle and David had their kids returned to their care and the case against them dismissed.

Although Jenelle Evans is not currently appearing on Teen Mom 2, the cast still has five members. MTV added Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline to the cast of Teen Mom 2 for the new season. Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which air Tuesday nights on MTV.