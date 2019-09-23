Kim Kardashian Spills Out Of Revealing Gown While Posing Alongside Sister Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner sure turned heads at the Emmy Awards ceremony this Sunday, mainly thanks to their gorgeous ensembles.

The younger KarJenner clan member took to her Instagram page to share a snap of her and sister Kim posing at home before heading to the 71st Primetime Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The two ladies looked absolutely stunning in their outfits, which were clearly a representation of their own fashion style.

Kim wore a revealing velvet black gown that put her busty attributes on full display due to its low neckline. The dress featured a corseted top that helped highlight her tiny waist and then hugged her world-famous curves before ending in a short train. In addition, it also had a massive bow on the back. The 38-year-old accessorized the look with a statement cross necklace, and she wore her long raven locks down in a sort of messy wavy style with a center part.

Rocking a full face of makeup that had more subtle, nude shades, she struck her best pose while standing on the stairwell next to her supermodel sister. Kendall almost looked like she was posing for an editorial, and her look did not disappoint either.

The 23-year-old looked away from the camera as she put on a sultry expression and brought her hands to her hips. She donned an eye-popping, sleeveless mermaid-style gown with a large train, featuring a pink and red floral pattern. The dress accentuated her statuesque figure, and she paired it with a black leather bodysuit underneath, which had a turtleneck and long sleeves.

Kendall opted to keep her brunette tresses away from her beautiful face, pulling them back into a sleek bun. She, too, sported subtle makeup. While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians siblings were the focus of the photo, there was one extra lady that could be spotted in the background of the picture: Kendall’s dog!

The two ladies took to the stage at the Emmys to present the award for outstanding competition program. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they ended up experiencing a rather awkward moment after the audience laughed at one of their statements.

“Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves,” Kim said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

However, the duo took it as professionally as possible and carried on with their lines before revealing the winner was RuPaul’s Drag Race.