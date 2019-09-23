Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete List Of Winners

It was a fabulous night of accolades for the winners of the 71st annual Emmy Awards, as some of the most beloved series, stars, and hosts in television today were honored in an evening full of surprises. The night was capped off by HBO’s epic series Game of Thrones taking home the award for Best Drama but was also filled with surprises such as Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome taking home their first awards.

Also, a big winner was Oscar nominee Michelle Williams for her role as Gwen Verdon in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon. Billy Porter, RuPaul, and the cast of Queer Eye For the Straight Guy made serious strides for the LGBTQ community with their wins. Chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain was honored posthumously for his work on CNN’s Parts Unknown.

Best Drama

WINNER Game of Thrones

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Lead Actress, Drama

WINNER Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER Jason Bateman, Ozark

Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones (“The Iron Throne”)

Adam McKay, Succession

David Nutter, Game of Thrones (“The Last of the Starks”)

Daina Reid, The Handmaid’s Tale

Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones (“The Long Night”)

Lead Actor, Drama

WINNER Billy Porter, Pose

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Supporting Actress, Drama

WINNER Julia Garner, Ozark

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Writing for a Drama Series

WINNER Jesse Armstrong, Succession

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones

Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard

Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor, Drama

WINNER Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Variety Talk Series

WINNER Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Late Show with James Corden

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Director for a Variety Series

WINNER Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!

Derek Waters, Drunk History

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, and Dan Mazer, Who Is America?

Variety Sketch Series

WINNER Saturday Night Live

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Who Is America?

Writing for a Variety Series

WINNER Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Best Limited Series

WINNER Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Lead Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Television Movie

WINNER Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Lead Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

WINNER Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora (“Episode 7”)

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora (“Episode 6”)

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Directing for a Limited Series

WINNER Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon (“Who’s Got the Pain”)

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon (“Glory”)

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Reality Competition Program

WINNER RuPaul’s Drag Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead Actress, Comedy

WINNER Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actor, Comedy

WINNER Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Director for a Comedy Series

WINNER Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

Alec Berg, Barry (“The Audition”)

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory

Bill Hader, Barry (“ronny/lily”)

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“We’re Going to the Catskills!”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“All Alone”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll (“Nothing in This World Is Easy”)

David Mandel, Veep

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place

Allison Silverman, Russian Doll (“A Warm Body”)

Supporting Actress, Comedy

WINNER Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Supporting Actor, Comedy

WINNER Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Henry Winkler, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Stephen Root, Barry

Guest Actor, Comedy

WINNER Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Peter MacNicol, Veep

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Guest Actress, Comedy

WINNER Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Best Comedy

WINNER Fleabag

Barry

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Guest Actor, Drama

WINNER Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder

Guest Actress, Drama

WINNER Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Structured Reality Program

WINNER Queer Eye For The Straight Guy

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Shark Tank

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?

Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER United Shades Of America with Kamau Bell

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Somebody Feed Phil

Reality Host

WINNER RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

James Corden, The World’s Best

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Variety Special (Live)

WINNER Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 61st Grammy Awards

The Oscars

RENT

72nd Annual Tony Awards

Variety Special (Taped)

WINNER Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Springsteen On Broadway

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Informational Series or Special

WINNER Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

Surviving R. Kelly

Directing for a Reality Program

WINNER Hisham Abed, Queer Eye For the Straight Guy

Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior

Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ken Fuchs, Shark Tank

Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race

Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER State of the Union

An Emmy for Megan

Hack Into Broad City

It’s Bruno

Special

Outstanding Actor, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER Chris O’Dowd, State of the Union

Patton Oswalt, An Emmy for Megan

Jimmy Fallon, Beto Breaks the Internet

Ed Begley Jr., Ctrl Alt Delete

Ryan O’Connell, Special

Outstanding Actress, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER Rosamund Pike, State of the Union

Ilana Glazer, Hack Into Broad City

Abbi Jacobson, Hack Into Broad City

Jessica Hecht, Special

Punam Patel, Special

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

WINNER Creating Saturday Night Live

Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Out of the Closet

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Portrait of a Queen

Short Form Variety Series

WINNER Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Billy on the Street

Gay of Thrones

Honest Trailers

The Randy Rainbow Show

Directing for a Variety Special

WINNER Thom Zimny, Springsteen on Broadway

Ben Winston, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ed Burke, Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce

James Burrows and Andy Fisher, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons

Glenn Weiss, The Oscars

Writing for a Variety Special

WINNER Hannah Gadsby, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing

Matt Roberts, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal