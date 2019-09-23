Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete List Of Winners

It was a fabulous night of accolades for the winners of the 71st annual Emmy Awards, as some of the most beloved series, stars, and hosts in television today were honored in an evening full of surprises. The night was capped off by HBO’s epic series Game of Thrones taking home the award for Best Drama but was also filled with surprises such as Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome taking home their first awards.
Also, a big winner was Oscar nominee Michelle Williams for her role as Gwen Verdon in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon. Billy Porter, RuPaul, and the cast of Queer Eye For the Straight Guy made serious strides for the LGBTQ community with their wins. Chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain was honored posthumously for his work on CNN’s Parts Unknown.
Euphoria star Zendaya.
Check out the full list of 71st annual Emmy Award winners here as reported by The New York Post.
Best Drama
WINNER Game of Thrones
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Lead Actress, Drama
WINNER Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Directing for a Drama Series
WINNER Jason Bateman, Ozark
Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones (“The Iron Throne”)
Adam McKay, Succession
David Nutter, Game of Thrones (“The Last of the Starks”)
Daina Reid, The Handmaid’s Tale
Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones (“The Long Night”)
Lead Actor, Drama
WINNER Billy Porter, Pose
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Supporting Actress, Drama
WINNER Julia Garner, Ozark
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Writing for a Drama Series
WINNER Jesse Armstrong, Succession
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones
Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve
Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard
Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor, Drama
WINNER Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Variety Talk Series
WINNER Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Late Show with James Corden
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Director for a Variety Series
WINNER Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!
Derek Waters, Drunk History
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, and Dan Mazer, Who Is America?
Variety Sketch Series
WINNER Saturday Night Live
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Who Is America?
Writing for a Variety Series
WINNER Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Best Limited Series
WINNER Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Lead Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
WINNER Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Television Movie
WINNER Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Lead Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
WINNER Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
WINNER Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal
Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us
Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora (“Episode 7”)
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora (“Episode 6”)
Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
WINNER Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Directing for a Limited Series
WINNER Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon (“Who’s Got the Pain”)
Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon (“Glory”)
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
WINNER Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Reality Competition Program
WINNER RuPaul’s Drag Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead Actress, Comedy
WINNER Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actor, Comedy
WINNER Bill Hader, Barry
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Director for a Comedy Series
WINNER Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag
Alec Berg, Barry (“The Audition”)
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
Bill Hader, Barry (“ronny/lily”)
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“We’re Going to the Catskills!”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“All Alone”)
Writing for a Comedy Series
WINNER Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll (“Nothing in This World Is Easy”)
David Mandel, Veep
Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place
Allison Silverman, Russian Doll (“A Warm Body”)
Supporting Actress, Comedy
WINNER Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Supporting Actor, Comedy
WINNER Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Henry Winkler, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Stephen Root, Barry
Guest Actor, Comedy
WINNER Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
Peter MacNicol, Veep
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Guest Actress, Comedy
WINNER Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Best Comedy
WINNER Fleabag
Barry
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Guest Actor, Drama
WINNER Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder
Guest Actress, Drama
WINNER Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Structured Reality Program
WINNER Queer Eye For The Straight Guy
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Shark Tank
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?
Unstructured Reality Program
WINNER United Shades Of America with Kamau Bell
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Somebody Feed Phil
Reality Host
WINNER RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
James Corden, The World’s Best
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Variety Special (Live)
WINNER Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The 61st Grammy Awards
The Oscars
RENT
72nd Annual Tony Awards
Variety Special (Taped)
WINNER Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Springsteen On Broadway
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Informational Series or Special
WINNER Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
Surviving R. Kelly
Directing for a Reality Program
WINNER Hisham Abed, Queer Eye For the Straight Guy
Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior
Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ken Fuchs, Shark Tank
Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race
Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
WINNER State of the Union
An Emmy for Megan
Hack Into Broad City
It’s Bruno
Special
Outstanding Actor, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
WINNER Chris O’Dowd, State of the Union
Patton Oswalt, An Emmy for Megan
Jimmy Fallon, Beto Breaks the Internet
Ed Begley Jr., Ctrl Alt Delete
Ryan O’Connell, Special
Outstanding Actress, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
WINNER Rosamund Pike, State of the Union
Ilana Glazer, Hack Into Broad City
Abbi Jacobson, Hack Into Broad City
Jessica Hecht, Special
Punam Patel, Special
Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
WINNER Creating Saturday Night Live
Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look)
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Out of the Closet
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Portrait of a Queen
Short Form Variety Series
WINNER Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Billy on the Street
Gay of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The Randy Rainbow Show
Directing for a Variety Special
WINNER Thom Zimny, Springsteen on Broadway
Ben Winston, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ed Burke, Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce
James Burrows and Andy Fisher, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons
Glenn Weiss, The Oscars
Writing for a Variety Special
WINNER Hannah Gadsby, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing
Matt Roberts, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal