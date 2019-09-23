Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Plots Sally & Wyatt’s Demise

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 24 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be on the warpath again. This time, she will play the role of the meddling mother as she tries to put a stop to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) relationship, per Highlight Hollywood.

A few years ago, Wyatt put Quinn in her place and she then had no choice but to stop interfering in his love life. However, it seems as if Quinn has forgotten that her son is a grown man and can work out his own affairs.

Last week, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) snuck into Forrester Creations to ask her friend for a favor. Shauna wanted Quinn to exercise her influence and help to get her daughter and Wyatt back together. Both women would love to see Wyatt and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) together again because at one point they believed that they would tie the knot.

However, Wyatt has made it clear that he does not want to be with Flo because she was deceitful and committed a terrible crime. He then decided that he needed Sally Spectra in his life and has pursued a relationship with her. He recently proposed to Sally to prove how much he loves her. The Inquisitr reports that Sally will agree to be Wyatt’s wife.

Quinn does not know that Wyatt and Sally are now engaged and will continue her campaign to get Sally out of his life. The first person she needs to convince is her husband, Eric Forrester (John McCook). Since he found out what Flo did to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Eric has taken a dim view of Flo and her mother.

However, Quinn will try to convince him that Sally will never be the right woman for Wyatt. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will point out Sally’s flaws in an attempt to win over her husband. It remains doubtful if Eric will come around to Quinn’s point of view because he knows how Flo’s deceit ruined his granddaughter, Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), life.

After speaking to Eric, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn will try to reason with Wyatt. She is convinced that he and Flo are soul mates and that they should reunite. She will be stunned when Wyatt reveals that he and Sally are already engaged.

Quinn is not a woman who gives up easily and she may try to get Wyatt to change his mind about his engagement. She doesn’t approve of Sally for her son, and even though Flo has just got out of jail she still prefers the blonde for her son.

How will Quinn handle the news of Wyatt and Sally’s engagement? And will she ever be able to accept Sally as her new daughter-in-law? Either way, Quinn will need to accept her son’s decisions if she wishes to remain a part of Wyatt’s life. And that means she will need to bury her dislike for the redhead and welcome Sally to the family.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.