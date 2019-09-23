Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Shares Deep Stretching Routine After Fifth Baby Announcement With Husband Alec

Hilaria Baldwin is glowingly pregnant and this time around it seems as if the momma-to-be is even more attuned to her body as she revs up her stretching routine.

Hilaria is a fitness fanatic. Many of her fans follow her because she is such a positive role model and often shares short clips of easy-to-do fitness workouts that busy moms can effortlessly incorporate into their busy day.

The wellness influencer shared that she was on “a solid diet of deep stretching. Try it…sooooo good.” As with most of her exercise clips, Hilaria shows that her stretching routine can be done anywhere. In this particular clip, she stretches on her carpet with no exercise mat in sight.

The mother of four was wearing a simple black tank top and black yoga pants as she worked her way through the various poses. The entire routine took less than a minute and looked so relaxing as she slowly eased her body through the positions that promise to relieve stress.

Hilaria has a devout following of over 640,000 fans. As an author and contributor on woman and motherhood issues, she uses her platform to help other women during their various stages in life. Her fans loved this particular video and praised her for still making her health a priority. In fact, the video has already racked up over 172,000 views in the nine hours since she posted it.

Hilaria took to Instagram last week to share the joyful news that she is expecting her and Alec Baldwin’s fifth child together. The yoga instructor posted a video of their baby’s heartbeat and informed her followers that another Baby Baldwin is on the way.

“It is still very early…but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me. The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea…and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok.”

Hilaria and Alec have also experienced a devastating loss. Earlier this year, Hilaria was expecting their child. However, she opened up and revealed that they found out that their baby’s heart was no longer beating. At the time, her devastating Instagram post and real talk touched many people’s hearts as she opened up about her miscarriage.

In the meantime, fans may follow Hillaria on her social media accounts as she documents her pregnancy and they may cheer her on every step of the way.