Ashley Alexiss Exposes Chest In Plunge Lingerie

Ashley Alexiss got sultry in a brand new Instagram photo today, and it was all about lingerie. Her fans have come to know and love the model for her bold social media posts, which recently included an update where she went fully nude. With that in mind, this new photo is a welcome addition to her lively feed.

Alexiss was spotted posing in a revealing lingerie top, which had a major plunge neckline that extended inches below her chest. This left the model’s cleavage on full display.

But that wasn’t all, as Ashley also sported a white thong and lace stockings. She completed the look with a white garter belt.

The model smiled widely in the shot, as she looked to her right. Meanwhile, her hair flowed down in front of her shoulders in luxurious curls.

Alexiss also held a pink lily in her hands, which added a pop of bright color to the otherwise monochromatic look.

The model’s fans seemed to have an endless supply of compliments, as they raved about her newest look. Plus, many people referred to her captions.

“Wow, Do I see a lot of womanhood here! Yes indeed!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Might not be about… but it work d*mn well for seducing men you are [fire] ash,” said another fan, who used the fire emoji to make their point.

“If you wore that around the house @ashalexiss I would never leave the house,” said a follower.

Others left short and sweet messages.

“I love the bra and pant set in this collection,” said a follower.

“Interesting useless fact: lingerie in french just means pajamas,” noted another follower.

This update was geotagged in the United Kingdom.

Loading...

Eagle-eyed fans are likely not surprised to see that the model is currently in the U.K., since she shared a selfie several hours ago that revealed her travel plans. This post was geotagged at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Alexiss looked glam as ever in the photo, where she puckered her lips and gave a sultry look. Her light pink lipstick popped, along with her heavy mascara. She wore her hair down and brushed it to one side. This meant that her left eye was completely obscured.

And since the selfie was zoomed in on the model’s face, the only piece of clothing that was visible was her red top.

Although it’s hard to know how long the model will be traveling abroad, fans can hope for more updates from England in the coming days.