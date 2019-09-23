Aussie Bombshell Madi Edwards Sizzles In Neon Orange Bikini

Madi Edwards is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Sunday, September 23, the Australian bombshell sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page with a sizzling new snap that proved to be impossible to ignore. In the photo, the social media sensation was captured lounging outside, finding some shade underneath a white porch covering surrounded by plants.

She sat at the edge of a plush lounge chair, stretching her arms out behind her to prop herself up as she smiled for the camera and showed off her impressive bikini body in a minuscule two-piece that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

Madi sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination. The neon orange swimsuit popped against the babe’s deep tan, and consisted of a triangle-shaped top with a wide, plunging neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight and nearly spilled out from every side of the bikini, though Madi’s 692,000 followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

As for the lower half of her barely there ensemble, Madi sported a pair of matching orange bikini bottoms that were just as daring in design. The dangerously high-cut number left the social media sensation’s curvy booty exposed almost in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs that were stretched out in front of her. The piece covered up only what was necessary, and its thin waistband sat high on the model’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and sculpted abs — though the area hardly needed help getting recognized.

Madi completed her look with a pair of trendy gold sunglasses to shade herself from the golden sun. She added a delicate gold pendant necklace for a bit of bling, as well as a pair of dainty cross earrings that dangled underneath her hair. Her blond tresses appeared slightly damp, as if she had already gone for a dip in a pool nearby, and spilled over her shoulders and behind her back, keeping her locks from covering up her makeup-free face and striking facial features.

The new addition to the Instagram model’s feed was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. At the time of this writing, the photo has accrued nearly 18,000 likes after just 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Your bod is GOALS,” one person wrote, while another said that Madi was “so gorgeous.”

“You are very beautiful,” commented a third.

The Aussie beauty often shows off her incredible bikini body on her social media page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently flaunted her famous figure again, this time by the beach in a tiny white bikini that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.