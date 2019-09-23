‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Finale: With No Major Deaths So Far, Episode 16 Could Be A Bloodbath

With no major deaths so far in this season of 'Fear the Walking Dead,' fans are expecting the worst in the Season 5 finale.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 15, titled “Channel 5,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 15 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 saw the first character death in some time. Tom (Joe Massingill), who had just been reunited with his sister, Janis (Holly Curran), lost his life during a bridge incident in the most recent episode. However, fans are wondering if this is the start of a bloodbath in the Season 5 finale.

There has been a massive influx of new characters in this season of Fear the Walking Dead. Every week seemed to introduce new characters and, as Forbes points out, the series could do with a massive cull of these characters.

While it would be very easy to kill off many of these new characters with the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead, it will unlikely make a huge impact emotionally. As TV Guide points out, no major character has died in Season 5, so viewers are long overdue for a heartrending death or two.

Van Redin / AMC

Already, fans are predicting the death of Grace (Karen David). While not one of the major or longstanding leading characters, the storyline between her and Morgan (Lennie James) does tend to lend itself to one of them dying in the Season 5 finale. And, considering Grace appears to be suffering from radiation poisoning, her death seems the most likely.

However, it would perhaps be more devastating to see some of the other main characters lose their lives. The likes of Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Daniel (Ruben Blades), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Dwight (Austin Amelio), or Althea (Maggie Grace), are all main characters that could be seen as devastating blows to the audience if any of them were to die in the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

Van Redin / AMC

In addition, some fans are getting concerned now that John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) have decided to tie the knot. After all, shows like Fear the Walking Dead don’t tend to allow their characters much happiness for long before ripping them apart.

Of course, viewers will have to tune in to the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead to find out for sure who lives and dies.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 16, titled “End of the Line,” on September 30.