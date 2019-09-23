American Model Alexa Collins Drops Jaws In Tiny Blue Bikini And Body Chain

Alexa Collins sent Instagram into a frenzy with a new bikini-clad update that brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

The new addition to the American model’s feed was shared on Sunday, September 22, and was an instant hit with the babe’s 596,000 followers. It included a total of three photos from one of the 23-year-old’s trips to Croatia last year, each of which saw her showing some serious skin in tiny ensembles that did nothing but favors for Alexa’s flawless physique.

The upload kicked off with a shot of the blond beauty rocking a tiny blue bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece consisted of a minuscule top with a wide, plunging neckline that exposed more than an eyeful of cleavage. The NSFW display was accentuated even more thanks to the delicate body chain that Alexa wore for a bit of bling, which fell from her neck to the middle of her bust and wrapped loosely around her torso.

A swipe to the next photo of the trio saw the Florida native again in a bikini. This time, the beauty was on a boat, posing on her knees with her head tilted up toward the sun as she sported a bold, pink swimsuit that was just as risque as the blue number in the previous snap, if not more.

Her triangle-style top was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, while the silver chain waistband of the matching bikini bottoms sat high on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and curves.

The third and final upload of the set saw Alexa wearing an ensemble that was a bit more modest, albeit, barely. The beauty posed up against a stone wall while sporting a minuscule white off-the-shoulder dress that clung to her hourglass frame in all of the right ways. The number just barely grazed past her upper thighs, exposing her long, toned legs, and ruched in the middle for a bit of texture. She completed the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses, and tied an orange bandana over her platinum tresses for a pop of color.

The Instagram model’s fans went absolutely insane for the latest addition to her eye-popping feed. At the time of this writing, the throwback post has earned over 15,000 likes after just nine hours of going live to the social media platform. Many fans of the babe took their admiration for the steamy shots even further by leaving compliments in the comments section for her jaw-dropping display.

“Save some sexy for the rest of us,” one person joked, while another said that Alexa was “perfection in its finest form.”

“Simply breathtaking,” commented a third.

Alexa often wows her thousands of Instagram followers with steamy, skin-baring snaps. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty recently showed off her figure again by going completely bare underneath an open pink blazer — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.