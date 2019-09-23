‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Adam Collapses

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for September 23 through September 27 reveal that all the best-laid plans go wrong in Genoa City. Amanda is working with somebody, but the clock is ticking. Then, Theo collapses next to Lola, which could be an issue. Plus, the Newmans think they have Adam right where they want him, but something goes terribly awry.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) showed up to see Devon (Bryton James) about Katherine’s will looking just like his late wife, Hilary. She claims that she has no clue as to why, but Amanda makes some secret phone calls to somebody, and she lets that person know that the clock is ticking, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

In the kitchen, Lola (Sasha Calle) is cutting up some vegetables. Theo (Tyler Johnson) reaches over, and a stunned Lola turns on him holding the knife. However, she never expects what happens next — Theo collapses. What did Lola do to Theo and why is he out like a light? Perhaps this is all part of Theo’s plan to blow up Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) life, but it could be something serious, which will mean significant issues for Lola.

Elsewhere, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) wants to know what somebody is hiding, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) asks what somebody wants to know. Perhaps they’re talking to each other, but there’s a good chance that they both know a lot more than either is saying.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) thinks she knows something, and she tells Billy (Jason Thompson) that they have Adam right where they want him. However, Victoria is the one whom Adam frames for Victor’s (Eric Breaden) demise, and she may not find that he had everything she thought she had where Adam is concerned. It seems like he’s thought of almost every single thing — everything except Victor being alive.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) cries that it’s all gone wrong, which causes something terrible to happen. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrests Victoria, and that certainly is not what she and Victor planned to happen. Adam is far more treacherous than they initially believed.

Things get a whole lot worse when an alone Adam cries out in agony in his penthouse. Adam falls to the floor in pain, but it could merely be the emotional agony of having nobody left after things continue not to go his way with his family and his sons. Of course, there is also the possibility that Adam may end up having a medical emergency.