‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Morgan Ignores Everything He Learned From Negan And Calls Virginia For Help

Episode 15, titled "Channel 5," of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 5.

In recent episodes of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, a new group has been introduced. Headed by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and dubbed the Settlers, the group appears to want to help everyone but, there are some hints that there is a sinister side to this group.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Virginia took out Logan (Matt Frewer) once she decided that he and his small group were more of a risk to her than helpful. In addition, two new characters, Tom (Joe Massingill) and his sister, Janis (Holly Curran), have revealed that they escaped Virginia’s clutches and vowed to never go back.

In Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, the main group is on the hunt for a permanent home base. As Entertainment Weekly points out, their supplies are low and Grace (Karen David) is sick, so the urgency to find a place to settle down is great. During their search, Virginia appears, offering help. However, the main group rejects it and prefers to go it alone.

By the end of Episode 15, the main group has located what they hoped would be their new home: Humbug Gulch. The wild west-themed park seems perfect thanks to it being set up as self-sufficient. However, when they finally reach the location, they discover that it is overrun with the infected.

Van Redin / AMC

It is at this point that the group decides they have no other option but to ask Virginia and the Settlers for help. Dwight (Austin Amelio), who has previously dealt with another leader who claimed to be doing good during their time in AMC’s companion series, The Walking Dead, bows out of the group rather than side with Virginia.

Dwight was originally introduced in The Walking Dead as one of Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) henchmen. He has done some pretty awful stuff for Negan, who also claimed that he was helping his group, all the while causing grief to other groups. So, to see Dwight leave comes as no surprise.

However, viewers were shocked when Morgan (Lennie James) decided to make the call to Virginia. After all, Morgan has suffered at the hands of Negan as well. In fact, he decided to leave his group in The Walking Dead as a result of his fear of getting too attached to people only to lose them to the likes of Negan.

As to whether or not the call for help to Virginia will help or hinder the main group remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune into the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 16, titled “End of the Line,” on September 30.