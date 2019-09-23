‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Is Alive

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 23, brings Nikki turning to Victor for help while Michael warns Lauren about Adam’s actions. Finally, Devon believes he is being shaken down, and he thinks that Amanda is in on the whole thing.

Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) plan doesn’t go as expected, according to SheKnows Soaps. She and Victor (Eric Braeden) created a plan to bring down Adam (Mark Grossman). However, according to The Inquisitr, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gets arrested because Adam framed her for switching up Victor’s pills.

Now that things have gone so far awry, Nikki lets her husband know, and the duo may have to come up with a different plan since they had no idea Adam would be so devious as to set up Victoria for his crime. Of course, Victoria has no motive, which authorities realize. If Victor reveals that he’s alive, that will save Victoria, but these two may manage to salvage things before they have to give up on the whole thing.

Meanwhile, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) makes an admission to Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Adam has the goods on Fenmore (Zach Tinker), and he’s using that as leverage to get the new district attorney to do his bidding. Lauren is fully ready to take down Adam, but when Michael lets her know that he suspects Adam is behind Victor’s demise, Lauren is taken aback. They know that Adam Newman is a dangerous man, but neither felt he would do something like getting rid of his own father.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) wants answers from Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Devon does not buy that Amanda has no clue that she looks just like Hilary. Plus, he does not believe Amanda’s story about Chance and his father, Tucker. Jill (Jess Walton) agrees with Devon. They both think that the words in Katherine’s will belong to her. Devon believes he’s being shaken down, and he believes that Amanda may be in on it instead of being an emissary of Chance Chancellor.

Devon has done a lot of good with the vast fortune he inherited from Katherine Chancellor. While Amanda warns him that he will not maintain control of his money for much longer, Devon feels sure that he is correct. In fact, Devon warns Amanda to stay away from him, his family, and his friends in Genoa City. He is not about to let the Hilary lookalike end up causing him issues.