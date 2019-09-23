NBA Rumors: Knicks Legend Walt Frazier ‘Confident’ Carmelo Anthony Will Find A New Team In 2019-20 Season

The crazy 2019 NBA offseason featured several superstars leaving their respective teams to chase for an NBA championship somewhere else. The first two weeks of the 2019 NBA free agency concluded with top free agents like Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Tobias Harris, D’Angelo Russell, and Khris Middleton signing new contracts. However, though all the big names have already found a new home, there are still some prominent players who remain available in the free agency market, including 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

It has been 10 months since Carmelo Anthony played his last game in the NBA and as of now, he continues to look for a team that will give him the opportunity to continue his NBA career. With limited interest in the free agency market, most people think that it’s time for the veteran small forward to retire. There are still some who believe that Anthony’s NBA journey is far from over, including NBA Hall of Famer and New York Knicks legend Walt Frazier.

In an interview with Brandon Robinson of Heavy, Walt Frazier, who led the Knicks to two NBA championships, expressed confidence that Carmelo Anthony will find a new team before or during the 2019-20 NBA season.

“I hope so man,” Frazier told Robinson in a one-on-one interview on Monday. “I don’t like what’s happening to him. He should have a swan song. I’m confident that somebody will give him a chance.”

It’s easy to understand why an NBA legend like Walt Frazier remains optimistic about Carmelo Anthony’s current situation. At 35-years-old, no one can deny the fact that Anthony is already on the downside of his NBA career, but he could still be an incredible addition to a team who needs to boost their scoring off the bench.

When he left the New York Knicks in the summer of 2017 to team up with other NBA superstars, Anthony was opposed to the idea of accepting a reduced role on the offensive end of the floor and coming off the bench.

However, after his failed stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets, Carmelo Anthony is already trying to change that type of mindset. As of now, Anthony’s camp is trying to show NBA teams that the veteran small forward could still be a reliable contributor both on and off the court. They are aiming to convince NBA teams that Anthony is a “positive distraction” who can help them with the media and not a “team cancer.”

Though he is yet to receive a formal contract, several NBA teams are currently being linked to Carmelo Anthony, including the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.