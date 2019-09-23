‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Demands Xander Help Her Get Brady Back

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 23, reveal that the week is going to start off with a bang in Salem. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the week is going to focus a lot on Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), however Monday will be set up for other storylines.

Soap Hub reports that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will be busy trying to figure out how to win Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) back. The pair were hot and heavy in the past, but Brady ended things after Kristen schemed to get his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), into bed.

Most recently, the couple were in a relationship when Kristen came back to Salem disguised as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Kristen’s elaborate wig and mask was all part of her plan to get Brady back in her life. However, after he found out about her betrayal, he was disgusted by the situation.

Now, Kristen is trying to think of anything and everything to win Brady back, and she’ll ask Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) for help. Kristen will demand that her former partner in crime help her with her latest plan, which could include stealing Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) unborn baby and passing it off as her own child with Brady.

Meanwhile, Brady will confess to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) that he’s struggling to keep his distance from Kristen, admitting that he’s still very attracted to the DiMera vixen.

Elsewhere in Salem, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will be completely beside himself when he learns how dire his mother Kate Roberts’ (Lauren Koslow) condition really is.

Lucas will weigh his option about what to do with Kate. Should he allow her stay in her coma in hopes that she’ll wake up, or will he have to take her off of life support? The decision will be agonizing for Lucas.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will feel torn when her best friend and baby daddy, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), asks her if Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser) is the person responsible for shooting Kate.

Gabi knows that Vivian is responsible for Kate’s condition, but she won’t know how to answer the question. She is loyal to Will, who is the father of her daughter and one of the closest people in her life. However, Vivian is the mother of Gabi’s husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), and she won’t want to throw her under the bus and leave Stefan without his mother yet again.

Fans can see how it all plays out by watching Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.