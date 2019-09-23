Yanet Garcia Pops Booty In Blue Bodysuit

Yanet Garcia unveiled a brand new collaboration with a fitness app today, and made the official announcement with an Instagram post. The photo showed Yanet leaning against a yellow wall. The wall read, “I worked out today,” in black all-caps font.

The weather girl, who’s often referred to as the world’s hottest in the profession, wore a bright blue bodysuit in the photo. It appeared to have a small cutout on her midriff, as she popped her left foot and accentuated her booty. She accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses, and completed her look with white sneakers.

This update was geotagged in Los Angeles, and in the captions, Yanet promised a new workout plan that’ll be unveiled soon in partnership with the fitness app.

The ever-popular model garnered over 32,000 likes for the photo in the first half-hour it was live.

Her fans turned out in the comments section to leave messages.

“Girl love you so much girl because you look so pretty I wanna take you up with you look really pretty,” said a fan.

“You are very beautiful, body strong and great work,” said another fan.

There were also comments from people who appeared to work for the app that Yanet is partnering with.

“Welcome to the @fitplan_app family darling! You are such a sweetheart!” said a follower.

“What an incredible weekend creating the absolute best content for your upcoming Fitplan!!!! Thank you love, Your energy and hard work is amazing,” said another follower.

For now, it looks like the only thing fans can do is sit and wait patiently until 2020 to access Yanet’s workout secrets. And if the promotional post is any indication, her workout plans are likely to be a huge hit.

Loading...

It’s also worth noting that Garcia shared another update yesterday. It was a photo of herself sitting in a plane, which she geotagged in Los Angeles. Yanet managed to look as glam as ever, wearing her hair down while rocking a light pink top. She wore dark pink lipstick, and parted her lips slightly for a coy look. The right side of her face was slightly obscured by her hair.

This update received over 257,000 likes.

While Yanet works for a Mexican TV station, she’s been hopping over to Los Angeles from time to time. And considering that her current boyfriend, Lewis Howes, lives in the U.S., it’s not too surprising to see her in California.