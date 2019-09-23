‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Episode 15 Sees Death Of New Character

As the main group flees Virginia and the Settlers, a newcomer loses their life.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has seen the advent of many new characters. It seemed that every week has featured new characters being introduced and fans were wondering when the cast list would actually be pared back. As Episode 15 aired, one character was finally lost as the main group searched for a new home.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 15, titled “Channel 5,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 saw the main group on the hunt for a new base. The push was urgent for two reasons. The first being that they were running dangerously low on supplies. The second reason for this rush was Grace’s (Karen David) ill-health. Likely the result of radiation poisoning, the group were desperate to find a new home base before her health deteriorated further. During this search, a badge for Humbug Gulch was located and the group decided that their last push would be for the wild west-themed park that was set up to be self-sufficient.

As TV Line points out, while the group headed toward this location, Althea (Maggie Grace) had her camera recording everyone’s story. During this, two newcomers, Tom (Joe Massingill) and his sister, Janis (Holly Curran), are featured. Both fled Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) group, known as the Settlers, and have now joined with the main group.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Virginia’s group seems to want to help others, but the way in which they do it can be considered somewhat ambiguous. Over the course of this episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Tom explains further about why he and his sister left Virginia’s group, hoping to reveal just how dangerous the Settlers really are.

As the group tries to reach Humbug Gulch, they encounter a bridge that is dilapidated. During this time, Virginia turns up and tries to coerce everyone to join her, but the main group refuses. Frustrated, Virginia lets off a rain of bullets before leaving. This action quickly draws the infected.

During the battle to get everyone safely across the bridge without it collapsing or the infected getting them, Tom is seen recording the whole thing. He is almost to safety when he decides to stop and film exactly what is going on. It is at this point that the bridge collapses from both sides and Tom falls to his death.

Considering this is the penultimate episode for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, fans are anticipating that Tom’s death will be the beginning of many more to come. However, viewers will have to tune in to Episode 16 to find out if this is the case.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 16, titled “End of the Line,” on September 30.