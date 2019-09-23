‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Jack Finally Returns To Jennifer

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the coming week reveal that the next batch of episodes will be huge for one fan-favorite Salem couple.

In the newly released preview, fans can see that Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will be fighting for her life as her former boyfriend, Dr. Henry Shah, continues to hold her hostage after kidnapping her from the hospital.

As fans saw last week, Henry was furious when Jennifer and Dr. Rolf intruded on his lab time at the hospital. He then went to his boss, Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), to complain, but she shot him down. Henry then accused her of allowing Jennifer to do whatever she wanted because they were close friends.

Kayla eventually fired Henry for his disrespectful tone, and he stormed out to the hospital. He then took Jennifer in a desperate attempt for revenge against her. Finally, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) realized that she was missing, and believed that Henry may have taken her.

This week, Jack will do everything in his power to find Jennifer and save her from Henry’s wrath. When he sees the situation it seems safe to say that the two men will struggle, and Jack will prevail.

However, something miraculous will happen. Whatever it is that happens when Jack shows up to save Jennifer will jog his memory and everything will come rushing back to him.

In the weekly preview, Jack is seen saving Jennifer and looking at her as all of his memories come flooding back to him. A montage of classic Jack and Jen moments play as it seems that the couple is on the fast track to getting their romance back, and becoming the beloved super couple that longtime viewers have come to know and love.

After all the twists and turns, Jack finally gets his memory back – and remembers who Jennifer truly is to him. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/eyZqeIpCyX — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 20, 2019

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Jack getting his memory back will be that he hasn’t even taken Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) serum. It appears that Jack’s memories will return due to the stress of the situation, and the thought of losing Jennifer, the love of his life.

The preview plays up Jack and Jennifer’s reunion, as well as their past together, and it seems that the Deveraux family will be back together again for the upcoming holiday season.

Fans will likely soon be seeing Jack, Jennifer, and their children JJ (Casey Moss) and Abigail (Kate Mansi) all together soon when Abigail and her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), return to Salem in the near future for a short stay.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.