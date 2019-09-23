Niecy Nash, 49, Practically Spills Out Of Glittering Dress

Niecy Nash made a splash at the Emmys this year, as she showed off her figure in a tight, glittering dress.

Nash shared several Instagram updates of herself rocking the ensemble, including a couple of shots that were taken in front of a bright, white backdrop. The dress had a low cut that left her cleavage on display, along with thin straps. It hugged her hips closely, but fanned out at the bottom for a classic, red-carpet silhouette.

The actress completed her look with a headband that appeared to be made of the same fabric as the dress, and upped the glam with her makeup. This included dark eyeliner on her lower lids, pink eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick.

Niecy also rocked some large drop earrings, which she touched with her right hand.

This update was liked over 67,000 times. But the real action was in the comment section, as fans gushed about Nash’s Emmys look.

“The queen has arrived break a leg my friend!!!” said a fan.

“HONEYYYYYY GET AWWWWL THE SECURITY MEN AND WOMEN ON DECK. AWWWWWWL OF THEM,” exclaimed another fan.

Plenty of followers also gave the actress major support.

“You got got this!!! I see you Queen Niecy!!! You’ve got that Emmy on lock!!! Go out and WIN!!! You’re GOING TO WIN Queen!!” said a follower.

“Ohhhh!!! Okay QUEEN!!! Yessssssssss! My heart is full. So very proud of you. You already won,” said another fan.

But with that being said, Nash didn’t seem to have any delusions about the revealing nature of her dress. In fact, Page Six detailed her comment about the outfit, which she made during an interview.

“Trying to keep it all in but if it falls out, you’re welcome,” she joked.

Niecy also shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos of the evening too. This included a shot of her getting her makeup done, as her team bustled around her.

This update received over 7,000 likes.

The award results are still pending, but Nash was nominated for the “Lead Actress – Limited Series/Movie” for When They See Us.

She noted that this wasn’t her first nomination, but it was her first time being nominated as a lead actress for drama. Previously, she had been nominated for comedy-related roles, according to The Los Angeles Times.

For now, fans can sit tight to find out if Nash ends up winning the award or not. Either way, it looks like the actress has tons of support from her 1.8 million Instagram followers.