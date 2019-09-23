Billy Porter Rocked A Suit Filled With 130,000 Crystals And $55,000 Worth Of Diamonds For His Emmys Look

Billy Porter went all out for his look at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The Pose actor wanted to shine as bright as possible for his big night and wanted to ensure that everyone at the event left gushing over his awards show look. According to E! News, the actor shared with Giuliana Rancic the details of his stunning look. Porter said that he chose to wear a Michael Kors couture pinstripe suit with a Stephen Jones hat and Rick Owen platform shoes. The look was custom designed for Porter and reportedly took over 170 hours to embroider. The look reportedly has a total of 130,000 crystals on it, with 51,510 mini crystals on Porter’s jacket alone.

Kors reportedly shared with The Hollywood Reporter that he enjoyed working with Porter on the project. The actor’s outlandish style is something that Kors said has made him fun to work with for the annual awards ceremony.

“Billy has a lot of life, so fittings were filled with laughs,” Kors added to THR. “Billy’s proven that there are no more gender rules on the red carpet, or otherwise. He wears what he loves and looks fabulous doing it.”

Porter reportedly also went big with his accessories. The actor donned a gardenia ring with 2.48 carats of white diamonds and.93 carats of yellow diamonds. The price of the ring is reportedly set at $35,000. Porter also rocked checkerboard platinum cufflinks filled with baguette-shaped diamonds, which was worth about two carats and priced at $20,000.

While Porter has been in the entertainment industry for several years, both on stage and on screen, the actor rose to fame for his role as Pray Tell on Pose. The FX hit, which made history with the largest number of transgender cast members, elevated Porter into superstar status. In addition, Porter’s stunning red carpet looks have made many deem him a fashion icon, something he said he never expected.

“I have always loved fashion,” Porter shared. “I don’t know that fashion icon was in the lexicon, but if people are saying that about me, I’m fine with it.”

Loading...

The Inquisitr previously reported that Porter was nominated for an Emmy for his role as Pray Tell. The actor’s category was for Outstanding Drama Actor in a series. Porter joined the rankings of Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Jason Bateman (Ozark), and Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us). The actor hasn’t taken home an Emmy previously.