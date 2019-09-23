Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Get Laughed At While Describing Their Show As ‘Real’ During The Emmys

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner found themselves experiencing an awkward moment during the Emmys this year. The incident happened as the duo were on stage to present the award for outstanding competition program. Kim Kardashian was speaking at the time, as noted by Yahoo News.

“Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves,” she said.

Unfortunately for the sisters, there were some members of the audience that found this statement to be funny. The laughter seemed to erupt right after Kim finished her sentence and continued on as Kendall said her lines.

“Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted,” she added.

“Here are the nominees for outstanding competition series,” finished Kim.

The women seemed to take the laughter in stride and didn’t react to it in an obvious way. But that’s not to say that fans weren’t upset about what they witnessed. Many people took to Twitter to vent about the laughter.

“I don’t care what you think of the Kardashian’s since when was it okay to laugh at people to their face,” asked a fan.

“Did they just laugh at Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner? Kendall’s face seemed annoyed. How sad,” said another fan.

Regardless of the small mishap, the women turned heads in their Emmys looks. Kim kept things simple with a black dress. It had a classic cut highlighted by thick straps and a straight neckline.

On the other hand, Kendall infused a ton of color in her ensemble, as she wore a dress with bright red and pink flowers. In addition to the main floral portion, Jenner’s dress had a turtleneck and long sleeves. The upper portion of the dress was made of shiny, black fabric.

Loading...

Meanwhile, the winner of the best competition series was RuPaul’s Drag Race. The other shows that were being considered for the award included The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, and Top Chef, detailed CNBC.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if the sisters will choose to address the laughter later on. Considering there’s a lot that happens throughout an awards ceremony, it’s possible that there won’t be further mention of the incident.

Kim, for example, was on Twitter as early as 17 minutes ago. She made a joke, but the embed she linked to was missing. At any rate, it looked like she wasn’t about to mention the laughter she and her sister received at the Emmys.