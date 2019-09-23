‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Is Making Denim Overalls Sexy Again In Racy Instagram Snap

Antje Utgaard is doing the improbable — making regular old overalls look sexy again.

The Playboy model took to Instagram this week to show off a picture of herself wearing a pair of surprisingly revealing denim overalls. Wearing nothing underneath, Antje clutched the waist of the overalls and very nearly exposed her chest to her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

The picture was a huge hit with fans, who seemed to appreciate the unconventional look from a model who spends most of her time rocking revealing bikinis — and sometimes nothing at all.

“Holy moly,” one person commented.

“This made my brain stop working,” another wrote.

This is now the second time in just a few days that Utgaard has gotten viral attention from one of her revealing Instagram posts. Earlier this week, the Playboy model showed off in a swimsuit so revealing, it very nearly crossed Instagram’s line against overt nudity. The Instagram snap showed Antje reclining on the beach in front of a lifeguard stand, soaking in the remaining sunlight of the day and posing in a swimsuit that just barely kept her chest covered up. The picture appeared to be an homage to Baywatch, and Antje played the part perfectly, much to the delight of her fans.

As the reaction to her pictures shows, Antje Utgaard is one of the fastest-rising stars on a social media platform teeming with models vying for attention. Antje has built a group of very devoted fans and has been featured in Maxim and Playboy, the latter of which referred to her as “the next Kate Upton.” While comparisons to one of the most famous bikini models of all time may be flattering, Antje seems to have earned fame in her own right and thanks largely to her social media savvy.

In an interview with Men’s Journal from a few years back, Antje shared that she tries to keep her fans in mind when she’s deciding which pictures to post, but doesn’t put too much effort into keeping everyone happy.

“If you have a big following on Instagram, you hold some weight on social media,” she shared, adding, “I try not to offend people, but at the same time, people can find anything to be offended about. So I’d say, don’t listen to what people say as long as you’re staying true to yourself and your brand.”

Those who want to see more from Antje Utgaard can check out her Instagram page and all its revealing pictures.