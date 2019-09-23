Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Enjoys ‘Paradise’ In A Tiny Red Bikini

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson might be raving about the beauty of the scenery on the Amalfi coast, but thanks to her tiny red bikini, there’s a good chance her fans might be a little bit distracted. The blond bombshell recently posted a picture to Instagram where she both showcased the beautiful landscape as well as her fabulous figure.

In her caption, Danielle claimed that the Tyrrhenian Sea has everything that she aspires to have, including beauty, mystery, and freedom. However, her fans would likely assure the stunner that she already has beauty in the bag.

In fact, her good looks have earned her a prestigious Guess contract as well as a following of over 485,000 on Instagram. The number is likely only to grow if she continues to post pictures like her latest shot.

In the post, Danielle stands on what appears to be a yacht, with her back to the camera. She is looking out over the stunning scenery, which includes beautiful blue waters and luscious green cliffs.

Her long and toned limbs are on full display in her red bikini. The top is a classic square-neck cut and features wide straps. The bottom is a cheeky cut, offering a good view of Danielle’s derriere. The bottoms are also high-waisted, ending mid-torso to showcase her fantastic hourglass figure.

The photo has already gotten over 1,300 likes and over 25 comments within the first hour of posting.

“Incredible view! The mountains and sea look good, too,” teased one cheeky user, who also added a fire, devil, and red heart emoji.

“A real beauty and beautiful body,” gushed a second, with the a-ok emoji.

“Beautiful,” concluded a third, with a winking face.

This is not the first picture that Danielle has posted of her chic getaway. She had previously shared an image of herself wearing a stunning floral jumpsuit — as previously covered by The Inquisitr — as well as numerous other bikini shots.

This was the first appearance of the red bikini on this current trip, though it seems as if the blond beauty has worn similar swimsuits before.

The vacation is well earned, as it appears from Danielle’s Instagram that she recently finished shooting Guess’ fall campaign. She posted a number of pictures from the photoshoot to her social media.

In one of the captions on Instagram, she sweetly thanked the company for giving her the opportunity to be their model for the past five years. She claimed that it was a “dream job” and that working with the “iconic” brand never lost its excitement.