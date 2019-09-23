Nancy Pelosi Demands Release Of Whistleblower Complaint, Warns Of ‘Grave New Chapter Of Lawlessness’

Nancy Pelosi is demanding that the Trump administration release a whistleblower complaint reportedly related to Donald Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son, with the House Speaker warning that continuing to withhold it from Congress would bring on “a grave new chapter of lawlessness.”

As the Washington Examiner reported on Sunday, Pelosi warned of a new stage of investigations that would come if Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire continued to withhold the complaint. These complaints are supposed to be given to the House Intelligence Committee, but Maguire had held back the complaint by saying it did not meet the requirements for disclosure because it involved conduct of someone from outside the intelligence community — which was reported to be Trump himself. This came despite the intelligence community’s independent watchdog determining that the complaint must be turned over.

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee, this week issued a subpoena for the complaint and said its withholding was an illegal attempt to protect Donald Trump.

Pelosi also took aim at Maguire in a letter sent to lawmakers on Sunday, Axios reported. The letter called out the Trump administration and warned that Democrats would take investigatory action if it was not released.

“If the Administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the President, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation,” Pelosi wrote.

Pelosi set a deadline of Thursday for the administration to turn over the complaint.

Pelosi’s threat of a new investigation was interpreted by many as a call for impeachment hearings against Donald Trump, something that Pelosi has until now been hesitant to do. The House Speaker has instead called for a measured and deliberate approach to investigating alleged wrongdoing on Trump’s part, resisting the more vocal members of her caucus who have called for immediate impeachment hearings to begin.

There could soon be more known about the alleged phone call between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump hinted that he could release the transcript of the call, which he said was “perfect.” Reports indicated that Trump repeatedly pressed Zelensky about investigating the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. Trump has continued to press the issue in recent days, calling out Biden on Twitter and calling on reporters to investigate what he called corruption.