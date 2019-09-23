Zendaya Rocks A Green Vera Wang Gown At The 2019 Emmy Awards

Zendaya is reminding us why she is one of fashion’s hottest it girls.

The Euphoria star graced the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards. While Zendaya hasn’t posted the look on her own Instagram page, the look was reposted by her stylist Law Roach. Roach shared a photo of Zendaya rocking a dark green dress from Vera Wang. According to Roach’s caption, the dress was custom designed by Wang for Zendaya. The multihyphenated star also went with green pumps by Brian Atwood for the event. Zendaya kept the accessories simple, only wearing diamond Cartier earrings. For hair, the actress went with a subtle red look and deep waves throughout her hair.

At the time of writing, Roach’s post of Zendaya received more than 20,000 likes from his 506,000 followers. The photo also received more than 800 comments under the post.

“Dead. I am dead,” one follower wrote.

“Did they stop the carpet after this?” another follower asked, followed by multiple heart emojis.

“You both are incredible,” another follower chimed in.

According to E! News, many of Zendaya’s fans felt that the former Disney star was giving major “Poison Ivy” vibes. She fully captured the villain for the red carpet look, from her all-green attire to her red locks. The villain was reportedly the inspiration behind the look, as Roach had shared photos of Poison Ivy before debuting Zendaya’s actual look.

Loading...

The stunning award show ensemble is just one of many the duo has collaborated on for award shows. The celebrity stylist, who also works with artists like Celine Dion, is responsible for many of Zendaya’s iconic looks. The vision from Roach is reportedly resonating through Zendaya’s partnership with fashion house Tommy Hilfiger. The Inquisitr previously reported that Zendaya and Roach teamed up to create a 1970s-inspired collection for Hilfiger back in February. The collection also had a historic fashion show that recognized black models that paved the way during the 70s era.

“We’re paying homage to these women who changed our legacy … and allowed for me and so many others to be here,” she said. “This is about saying we appreciate and love you,” Zendaya said of the collection at the time.

Since the massive success of the first line, Zendaya and Roach have teamed up for a second collaboration with Hilfiger, which they debuted during New York Fashion Week earlier this month. The second collection was reportedly filled with bold suits, snakeskin prints when the spring 2020 line premiered.