Mandy Moore Barely Covers Her Chest In Daring Emmy’s Dress

Mandy Moore entered the Emmy’s with a bang, as she revealed her head-turning look for the night on Instagram. The dress was red and pink, and had a dangerously low cut in the front. So much so, that most of her chest was left exposed, while the dress seemed to defy gravity.

The top of the ensemble was a light pink and featured a majorly low neckline with large, poufy shoulders. This contrasted with the bright red skirt, which flowed down to the ground. It also featured a high slit on her left leg, which allowed Moore to show off her toned body.

Mandy also avoided a potentially awkward moment when she showed up with a very similar look to This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson. Instead of making a big deal out of it, Moore chose to share a photo of the two of them laughing together on her social media account, as she mentioned her gladness to be twinning with Susan.

The first photo of Mandy’s Instagram post showed them posing next to each other with wide smiles on their faces. A second photo showed the women looking at each other’s dresses, as Moore raised her left palm into the air.

Watson’s dress and Moore’s were similar in that they featured the same, red shade which made up most of the ensemble. While Mandy’s dress had a dark pink top, Susan’s dress was red with light pink off-the-shoulder accents.

With that being said, the two styled their looks in completely different ways. Mandy opted to wear her hair down in luxurious curls, while Susan slicked her hair back into a high ponytail. Watson also accessorized with prominent earrings, which featured white and pink beading.

I am feeling Mandy Moore’s Valentine’s Day-ready leggy #emmys look pic.twitter.com/avY3qXocSL — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) September 22, 2019

Moore’s fans had plenty to say about her look for the Emmy’s.

“Wow wow wow! Love the twinning! All of you look gorgeous!” said a fan.

“Can’t believe mandy and su just invented the colors red and pink,” joked another fan.

“Thank you for being so wonderful, powerful, talented and so beautiful!” exclaimed a follower.

“Lovely photos…. Gorgeous ladies…. Mandy, @streicherhair strikes gold again with your hair,” said another follower.

But not everyone seemed to buy into the idea that the two women were glad to be wearing similar outfits. After all, it’s a bit of a fashion faux pas.

“Women are never happy to be twining lmao not even when they are bridesmaids both look beautiful tho,” said a follower.