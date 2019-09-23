Lamar Odom’s Daughter, Destiny, Sizzles In A Crop Top After Recently Joining Instagram

Destiny Odom may only have joined Instagram this past July, but she is already making waves. The daughter of former basketball star Lamar Odom can already boast nearly 12,000 followers on the social media site, despite only having 11 pictures posted.

Destiny’s Instagram account is so new that it has not even been verified yet. Luckily for fans, dad Lamar tagged her account in one of his pictures, making it clear that it was legitimate.

The 21-year-old has recently re-entered the spotlight during her father’s promotion of his book, Darkness To Light: A Memoir. The memoir detailed many aspects of Lamar’s life, including his infamous marriage to reality television star Khloé Kardashian. It also covered his addiction issues and his health crisis after his overdose.

Destiny joined her father on several interviews, both to act as a support for her dad and to give her own insight into the situations. She impressed many at the time with her poise and fashion sense, so it’s little surprise that she has similarly been able to impress her Instagram audience.

In her most recent picture, Destiny posted a sizzling shot where she models a cropped halter neck top with baggy jeans. The top is almost entirely backless, and due to Destiny’s angle, it shows a lot of skin from the young stunner.

The top also means that the brunette beauty exposes her taut midriff. Destiny completed the ensemble with a pair of fashionable oversized jeans. Her hair is slicked back into a chic bun and she wears high-heeled sandals.

The picture earned over 500 likes and just shy of 50 comments, including one from her famous father.

“WOW,” he wrote, with a red heart emoji.

“Beautiful,” gushed another fan, with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Cutieeee,” wrote another user. It was likely a friend of Destiny, as she replied to the compliment.

“No, u,” Destiny replied.

Although Destiny only has a few pictures up on her social media page, she did have one that was sure to send the pulses of her fans racing.

The stunner posted a picture where she wore skintight biker shorts and a black sports bra. The ensemble allowed her to flaunt her washboard abs, and the outfit hugged all of her curves to their best advantage.

Loading...

The picture earned a 745 likes and around 40 comments.

“Ya look goooood,” complimented a user.

“Love that,” added another, with the sparkle and hand-clapping emoji.

Unlike the last post, her father did not comment on this picture. However, he might have been too busy training for his turn in Dancing With The Stars.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, he and his partner, Petra, have been hard at work choreographing great dances, which is a challenge considering their height difference.